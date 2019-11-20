SEE YOU AT THE FUNERAL! to Premiere on the West Coast

Producer Jer Adrianne Lelliott has announced the West Coast premiere of See You At The Funeral!. Written and performed by Tova Katz and directed by Diana Wyenn, there will be two performances only at the Broadwater Main Stage in Hollywood on Friday, November 29, and Saturday, November 30, at 8pm.



With original songs, a little tap dancing, and a lot of danger - a sweet-talking musician, the world's oldest dominatrix, and Medusa (!) converge for a queer, raucous musical healing ritual that unfolds in non-linear time. Increasingly fantastical and intimate, the three women grapple with intersectional traumas of war, parent-child relationships, romantic partnerships, and patriarchy. Across generations and within a lifetime, See You At The Funeral! dives into catalyzing wounds and the seductive illusion of control to challenge the limits of forgiveness and ask what is possible when you question everything. This solo genre-bending dark musical comedy will take audiences on a twisting, howling, unforgettable ride. See You At The Funeral!a?? was a??originally developed with direction, choreography, and dramaturgy by Tricia Brouk.



Lighting design is by Avery Reagan, costume design is by Jay Kuhns, sound design is by John Zalewski, and music arrangements are by Brenda Varda. The stage manager is Courtney Rhodes.



Tova Katz is a queer interdisciplinary theatre artist, creating visceral and socially engaged work that explores intersections of relational, cultural, and mystical forces. She is a founding member of the international queer performance collective a??A Beautiful Desperation. a??In NYC she has performed her original plays at La MaMa E.T.C., The Duplex, Dixon Place, Nuyorican Poets Cafe, Brooklyn Arts Exchange, Teatro Circulo, The Wild Project, Joe's Pub, Playwrights Horizons, and Ars Nova. She is a three-time contributor to La MaMa's SQUIRTS-Generations of Queer Performance. Her work has been an Official Selection at The ONE Theatre Festival and received the award for a??Outstanding Solo Performance in a Musical at the Fresh Fruit Festival (2018a??). She is an Inquiry Fellow at the Institute for Jewish Creativity and participated in IJC/Asylum's Reciprocity Artist Retreat (2019). She has performed with Justin Sayre'sa?? Sweet Nell Theatre Collectivea??, The Commons LA, and at the Outfest Screenwriting Lab. She has presented original works at Theater Unlimited Studios, Open Space LA, and The Last Bookstore.

Diana Wyenn is an LA-based director, choreographer, dramaturg, and curator of contemporary performance. She has worked with the Walt Disney Company, Lincoln Center, LA Philharmonic, Center Theater Group, REDCAT, SummerStage, Grand Performances, CAP UCLA, Pomona College, and Chalk Repertory Theatre, among others. She recently jumped back on stage to create and perform Blood/Sugar, her award-winning autobiographical solo performance illuminating, embodying, and challenging the global diabetes epidemic. She is the co-founder of Plain Wood Productions; a member of Al Gore's Climate Reality Leadership Corps, a producing steering committee member at Directors Lab West, and Artistic Director of TIOH Arts & Culture at Temple Israel of Hollywood. Her work has been supported by the California Arts Council, National Arts and Disability Center, and the Woman's Building.

Tickets for See You At The Funeral! are $15 and may be obtained online at bit.ly/SYATF. The Broadwater Main Stage is located at 1078 Lillian Way in Hollywood, 90038.





