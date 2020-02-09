Latin American Cinemateca Of Los Angeles Presents The Classic Noir Mexican Film En La Palma De Tu Mano

The Latin American Cinemateca of Los Angeles (LACLA) presents a special screening of the renowned Mexican film En la palma de tu mano (In the palm of your hand) on Sunday, February 23 at the Downtown Independent in Los Angeles, CA. Directed by Roberto Gavaldón and starring Arturo de Córdova, the 1951 film is considered by many critics to be one of the best movies of the Golden Age of Mexican cinema.

En la palma de tu mano was nominated for 11 Ariel Awards and won 8, including Best Picture and Best Director. Featuring a memorable score by Gavaldón's regular collaborator Raúl Lavista and crisp black and white cinematography, the film remains as alluring as when it hit the theaters in 1951.

This screening of En la palma de tu mano is co-presented by the USC School of Cinematic Arts.

This captivating film noir features Arturo de Córdova as an unscrupulous clairvoyant who swindles wealthy women using the information that his wife Clara, a hairdresser in a beauty parlor, provides him. His life takes an unexpected turn when he tries to blackmail the beautiful widow Ada Romano, played by Leticia Palma, and falls in love. As the fraudulent fortune teller Professor Karin, Córdova uses the secrets of his female clientele to blackmail them, while at the same time he is a pawn in the higher game being played by a treacherous widow (Palma). Televisa S.A. de C.V. All Rights Reserved. We appreciate the support of Fundación Televisa.

Independent Theater, 251 S. Main St. Los Angeles CA 90012

Sunday, February 23, at 3:00PM

Ticket prices:

General Admission $12.00

Senior (over 65) $10.00

Student (with valid ID) $ 8.00

All ages welcome





