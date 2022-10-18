EUREKA O'HARA'S BIG GURL BRUNCH & BINGO Comes to Catalina Jazz Club This Weekend

New on the menu at Catalina Jazz Club in Hollywood is Eureka's Big Gurl Brunch & Bingo, starring the beautifully buxom Queen Eureka O'Hara! As you feast on Catalina's signature eats and specialty drinks, Eureka will serve up a good time and make you want to win big. Hosted by the eternally endearing Mr. Dan, doors will open at 11am on Sunday, October 23. Beginning at noon, scream and shout Bingo! with the beautifully buxom Queen Eureka during a three-game extravaganza boasting guaranteed giveaways, Bingo prizes, and special guest drag performances.



D. Huggard, aka Eureka O'Hara, is a performer and drag queen superstar. From humble beginnings with a larger-than-life personality, D. quickly took herself from an old town road to the red carpet. Known as the Elephant Queen, D/Eureka always shows up in delightfully unexpected ways, charging forward and taking up space with confidence, care, and kindness for herself and those who feel Other. In particular, D. is a champion for plus size and non-binary inclusion.



D.'s vision is to use performing to foster community and bring out the best in others, creating opportunities for all to feel loved. Today, Eureka continues to STOMP their way onto the national scene with television, music, videos, songwriting, singing, acting, and modeling. They are part of two Emmy Award-winning casts with appearances in several other notable shows.



Admission prices range from $25-$45 and tickets may be obtained online at www.ticketweb.com or by phone at (866) 468-3399. Online purchases receive priority seating. Doors open at 11am for brunch and cocktail service (minimums apply) and showtime is 12pm. Catalina Jazz Club is located at 6725 Sunset Boulevard in Hollywood, 90028.