Woodstock Theatre Group Presents Hudson Theatre Works' ELLIOT & ME This Week

Elliot & Me is a musical comedy based on the lives of songwriter Elliot Willensky and his younger brother Steven. The brothers have written a 2 man show they are preparing to pitch to legendary Broadway producer Max Stone. It's a heartfelt story of brotherly love based on a powerful bond that has grown through the years. Elliot is a charming, free-spirited ladies' man overflowing with talent and joie de vivre... with a knack to drive Steven crazy. Elliot and Steven both reflect on the volatile ups and downs of their shared experiences: from their raucous "wonder years" growing up in Bayonne, NJ; to the painful conflict when Elliot defies the expectations of his traditional middle-class Jewish family and drops out of medical school to write pop songs; to Elliot's rise to stardom writing hits for Michael Jackson and Whitney Houston and Steven's starry-eyed admiration for his Hollywood lifestyle; and eventually to their role reversals when Elliot's career hits a few bumps in the road and he needs to rely on Steven for help.

Elliot and Me is filled with humor, colorful personalities, unexpected situations, and uplifting musical moments.

Here is the Spotify link to Elliot Willensky's playlist: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/78NqovyLpDvbmloRIkRG1U?si=pNRiNvYXTjqKBt7JGiwN5Q

Elliot and Me features:

Eric Briarley as Elliot. Eric has traveled the world playing iconic characters such as Rhett Butler in a musical adaptation of Gone With The Wind, and Sam Carmichael in the International Musical sensation, Mamma Mia. Other credits include: Les Miserables (Broadway National Tour), My Fair Lady (Royal National Theatre - USA Tour), A Little Night Music (Goodspeed), Show Boat & Man Of La Mancha (Westchester Broadway Theatre), Ben, Virginia and Me (New York Music Festival).

And Drew Seigla as Steven. Drew is a standout among theatre and opera audiences, recognized for his "stunning tenor voice" by BroadwayWorld.com. He made his Off-Broadway debut as Matt; The Mute in The Fantasticks where he continued for a solid two-year stint. He gained his second NYC credit after joining the cast of Sweeney Todd as their Standby Anthony/Tobias/Beadle at Barrow St. Theatre. Regional Theatre highlights include Kiss me Kate at Flat Rock Playhouse & Jack in Into the Woods at Barksdale Theatre. Before returning to NYC in 2014 he made his opera debut with Lyric Opera Virginia, where he sang Gastone & covered Alfredo in La Traviata. Seigla was last seen as Pertshik in Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish at Stage 42, directed by theatre legend, Joel Grey. Drew holds a B.M. from The Juilliard School, and studied Music Theatre at Elon University.

Music by Elliot Willensky, Book by Steven Willensky & Scott Coulter, with arrangements by Michael Holland.

The creative team for Hudson Theatre Works includes: Michael Bias (Director), Victoria Casella (Musical Director), Harrison Stengle (Projections, Videography and Editor), Pure Motion Pictures - Drue Pennella & Erik Paulsen, (Vidieography), Rob Gorton (Sound) Judy Bowman (Casting), Josh Hemmo (Lights), Amanda Whitford Grundy (Choreography), Terry Thiry (Costumes), Produced by Gregory Erbach, Adrian Wattenmaker and Frank Licato, Dawn D'Arrigo (Stage Manager).

Streaming on demand at: HudsonTheatreWorksTickets.org.

Thu. Dec 17th 2020, 7:00 pm

Fri. Dec 18th 2020, 7:00 pm

Sat. Dec 19th 2020, 1:00 pm

Sat. Dec 19th 2020, 7:00 pm

Sun. Dec 20th 2020, 3:00 pm