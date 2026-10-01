WHEN IT HAPPENS TO YOU to Play Adelphi PAC

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The Adelphi University Performing Arts Center will present two special performances of When It Happens to You, a powerful play written by bestselling author Tawni O'Dell based on her personal memoir, on October 19 and 10. Directed by Jez Bond, the production stars acclaimed British actresses Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge) and Rosie Day (Outlander) along with Hugh Finnigan and Rex Hudson.

When It Happens to You captures the unquantifiable impact on a family following the brutal sexual assault of a daughter. Blending humor with unflinching honesty, O'Dell's narrative moves beyond the typical crime thriller format to explore a crucial question: How does a normal, happy family recover from a trauma of this size and scale?

The production comes to Adelphi's Concert Hall following critical acclaim off-Broadway and on London's West End. Proceeds from the performances will benefit End Rape on Campus and It's On Us, two charitable organizations supporting survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

For ticket reservations or inquiries, contact the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as two hours prior to ticketed performances.

Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 30 Days 16 Hrs 18 Min 18 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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