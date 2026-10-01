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WHEN IT HAPPENS TO YOU to Play Adelphi PAC

The play, directed by Jez Bond and featuring British actresses from Sherlock and Outlander, explores family recovery after trauma.

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WHEN IT HAPPENS TO YOU to Play Adelphi PAC

The Adelphi University Performing Arts Center will present two special performances of When It Happens to You, a powerful play written by bestselling author Tawni O'Dell based on her personal memoir, on October 19 and 10. Directed by Jez Bond, the production stars acclaimed British actresses Amanda Abbington (Sherlock, Mr Selfridge) and Rosie Day (Outlander) along with Hugh Finnigan and Rex Hudson.

When It Happens to You captures the unquantifiable impact on a family following the brutal sexual assault of a daughter. Blending humor with unflinching honesty, O'Dell's narrative moves beyond the typical crime thriller format to explore a crucial question: How does a normal, happy family recover from a trauma of this size and scale?

The production comes to Adelphi's Concert Hall following critical acclaim off-Broadway and on London's West End. Proceeds from the performances will benefit End Rape on Campus and It's On Us, two charitable organizations supporting survivors of sexual assault and domestic violence.

For ticket reservations or inquiries, contact the Lucia and Steven N. Fischer Box Office at 516-877-4000 or boxoffice@adelphi.edu. Box office hours are Wednesday through Friday, 12 p.m. to 5 p.m., as well as two hours prior to ticketed performances.

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