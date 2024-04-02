WAITRESS & More Set for The John W. Engeman Theater 2024-2025 Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



The John W. Engeman Theater has unveiled its 2024-2025 Season.

“We are thrilled to present our 16th Season at the Engeman Theater,” said Richard Dolce, the theater's Producing Artistic Director. “This season, we have an exciting selection of musicals that will resonate with our audiences. From beloved classics to recent Broadway hits, there is something for everyone to enjoy.” Season tickets are available now and individual show tickets go on sale on May 20. Theatergoers are encouraged to secure their seats early to ensure the best availability.

The 16th Season at the John W. Engeman Theater opens with the enchanting tale of Charlie and the Chocolate Factory. The mysterious Willy Wonka is opening the gates to his secret candy factory–but only to a lucky few who find one of the five Golden Tickets. Charlie Bucket and four other winners will go on a life-changing journey through Wonka's world of pure imagination, including chocolate waterfalls, nutty squirrels, and the Great Glass Elevator. A fun-filled show for the entire family featuring favorites from the 1971 film, including “Candy Man,” “I've Got a Golden Ticket,” “Oompa-Loompa Song,” and “Pure Imagination.” November 14 - December 29, 2024

Next up, we invite you to experience the electrifying Heartbreak Hotel: The Elvis Presley Story. Elvis: his name still evokes immediate adoration from people all over the world. Heartbreak Hotel takes a closer look at the musical icon whose impact shaped the history of rock and roll as well as popular culture following Elvis from his early days to his rise to become “The King of Rock and Roll.” Heartbreak Hotel features over 40 Elvis hits and iconic songs, including “That's All Right,” “All Shook Up,” “Heartbreak Hotel,” “Burning Love,” “Good Rockin' Tonight,” “Hound Dog,” “Love Me Tender,” “Don't Be Cruel,” “Jailhouse Rock,” “Are You Lonesome,” and “Blue Suede Shoes.” January 16 – March 2, 2025

For the third show of the season, the Engeman Theater is proud to present the wildly popular Sara Bareilles musical Waitress. Based on the 2007 movie, Waitress tells the story of Jenna, a waitress and expert pie maker, stuck in a small town and a loveless marriage. Faced with an unexpected pregnancy, Jenna fears she may have to abandon the dream of opening her own pie shop - until a baking contest in a nearby county and the town's handsome new doctor offer her a tempting recipe for happiness. With a lively score written by recording star Sara Bareilles Waitress features great songs, including “Opening Up,” “Bad Idea,” “She Used To Be Mine,” and “What Baking Can Do.” March 13 – April 27, 2025

As the weather warms up, the Engeman Theater will transport audiences to a South Pacific island during World War II with the beloved musical South Pacific. This classic production features two love stories threatened by the dangers of prejudice and war. With songs such as “Some Enchanted Evening,” “I'm Gonna Wash That Man Right Outa My Hair,” “Younger Than Springtime,” and “There Is Nothin' Like A Dame,” South Pacific's lush score contains some of the best songs ever written by Rodgers & Hammerstein. May 15 – Jun 29, 2025

Finally, get ready to cut loose with the high-energy musical Footloose! When Ren and his mother move from Chicago to a small farming town, he is prepared for the inevitable adjustment period at his new high school. But he's not prepared for the rigorous local edicts, including a ban on dancing instituted by the local preacher. Based on the hit 1984 movie, the musical contains all of the movie's hit songs including “Let's Hear It For The Boy,” “Almost Paradise,” “Holding Out For A Hero,” and of course “Footloose!” July 10 – August 24, 2025

Tickets may be purchased by calling 631-261-2900, by going to engemantheater.com, or by visiting the Box Office at 250 Main Street, Northport.

For group rates or to host an event at The John W. Engeman Theater, please contact the Group Sales Department at 631-261-2900 or groups@engemantheater.com.

For information on advertising in our show program or lobby bar, please call the Advertising Sales Department at 631-261-2900.

The theater is also home to The John W. Engeman Theater Studio of the Performing Arts, which offers classes and camp programs for children. For more information, call 631-261-2900 or visit engemantheater.com/thestudio.