Tony-Winning Playwright Rupert Holmes Leads ALL THINGS EQUAL Talkback This Friday

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced a special one-time-only talkback with Tony Award-winning playwright Rupert Holmes following the performance of his new play, All Things Equal: The Life & Trials of Ruth Bader Ginsburg, on Friday, November 4, at 8 p.m. The talkback will be held onstage immediately following the show and is open to all the evening's ticketholders.



Rupert Holmes is an award-winning playwright-composer-lyricist-orchestrator-conducter-novelist-singer-songwriter is the first person in theatrical history to singly win Tony awards for Best Book, Music & Lyrics for The Mystery of Edwin Drood. Other Broadway credits include Curtains with Kander and Ebb (Drama Desk award, Best Book; Tony nominee, Best Musical, Book, Lyrics); Say Goodnight, Gracie (Tony nominee, Best Play; LORT National Broadway Theatre Award, Best Play); Accomplice (Edgar Award, Mystery Writers of America); A Time to Kill (adapting John Grisham's novel); Roundabout Theatre revival of The Mystery of Edwin Drood (Tony nominee, Best Revival). In addition to more than twenty regional musicals and plays performed at major venues around the world.



Bay Street is thrilled to be presenting this show after its sold-out premiere run at St. Petersburg's freeFall Theatre. The play brings audiences into an intimate evening with Ruth Bader Ginsburg where over the course of 90 fascinating and often funny minutes, a sense of her life and its many trials is played out onstage.



The show is running at Bay Street November 3-November 27 with performances Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 2 p.m. Tickets start at $35 and are available online 24/7 at baystreet.org or by calling the Box Office at 631-725-9500, open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.



All Things Equal is being presented as Bay Street's 2022 Literature Live! show with free admission offered to all school students, teachers, and administrators. Literature Live! is an annual BOCES-approved Arts-in-Education program. Bay Street Theater is committed to supporting students with little or no access to the performing arts in schools. To date, Bay Street has served over 80 schools and over 35,000 students, including those with special needs, homeschoolers, and students from as far away as New Jersey and NYC in person, and numerous others with digital access during COVID-19.



Literature Live! is made made possible by lead sponsor, Century Arts Foundation. Other sponsors include the Irvin Stern Foundation, Sunny & Abe Rosenberg Foundation, The Neuwirth Foundation, Suffolk County Department of Economic Development and Planning, The Dana Foundation, The Town of Southampton, Bridgehampton Association, Rea Charitable Trust Grant, Anonymous, Hilaria & Alec Baldwin Foundation, Burner Law Group, Dime Bank, PSEG Long Island, and Sag Harbor Books.



Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company.



Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, that endeavors to innovate, educate, motivate and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a beacon, social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, a center for innovation and new work development, and a home for a community of artists.