Three-time Grammy Nominee Brady Rymer Releases 'Under The Big Umbrella'

Three-time GRAMMY nominee Brady Rymer, renowned for his "instrumentally diverse, harmony-rich rock tracks" (Washington Post) and joyful songs that "go right through the ears and into the heart" (SiriusXM), will release a new album on May 17th. Under the Big Umbrella is a music-filled place where individuality is celebrated, and kindness wins the day. Inspired by and written with students, teachers and families, enriched by a handful of classic pop songs that underscore the message, Rymer's vibrant and colorful 10th studio album is his most ambitious yet, a collection of 12 new songs full of hope for a future with "room for everyone."

Like all Brady Rymer's music, including his critically-acclaimed 2011 album Love Me For Who I Am, the songs on Under the Big Umbrella were inspired by his young fans. Brady asked students at New Jersey's H.C. Johnson Elementary School for their thoughts about what is meaningful to them. The artist was moved by the welcoming messages they came up with: 'Different is beautiful,' 'You are amazing the way you are,' 'Don't follow others, just do you.' "I was blown away by their compassion, their acceptance of differences, their love for one another," he says. "They truly want to live in a culture of kindness. I was inspired to capture their passion and pass it along." Brady shaped students' words into empowering anthems including "The Smile Shop," tinged with Joe Jackson pop; the call-and-response chugger "Drop in the Bucket"; "You Do You" with its swinging New Orleans horns, and the Chuck Berry-style rocker "Different is Beautiful."

The title track is a Caribbean party song written for Lincoln Center's inaugural Big Umbrella Festival in April 2018, a celebration for children with autism and other special needs. For Brady, the expansive canopy of the Big Umbrella became an invitation for everyone to join the party.

"Under the Big Umbrella encourages kids to believe in themselves, to be kind, and be brave," says Rymer "I included four of my favorite classic covers that fit these themes so well." The message of the classic reggae tune "You Can Get It If You Really Want" is amplified by new lyrics: "Your heart is like a pirate's map. It'll show you where the treasure's at...your dreams are like a flower. They need sunlight and a rain shower." Rymer received "a little help from his friend" U.K. family artist David Gibb for the beloved Beatles tune. He invited NYC musical pal Sonia De Los Santos to sing Woody Guthrie's "Don't You Push Me Down," creating a gentle yet powerful Spanish-English duet encouraging non-violence. With his new spin on Diana Ross' iconic anthem, "I'm Coming Out," Brady asks children, "What do you want the world to know?"

Brady and the Little Band That Could will celebrate the release of Under the Big Umbrella with a Facebook Live concert to be scheduled soon. Spring and summer 2019 concert dates may be found at www.bradyrymer.com/tour. Brady's music and lyric videos are now streaming on the child-safe streaming platform, Kidoodle.TV, batteryPOP and his YouTube channel, with more videos on the way. Learn more about Brady Rymer and the Little Band That Could at www.bradyrymer.com.





