The Marshall Tucker Band With Artimus Pyle Band Come To The Patchogue Theatre

The performance is on Saturday, January 27 at 8pm.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced The Marshall Tucker Band with Artimus Pyle Band on Saturday, January 27 at 88m. Tickets are $65-95 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: Patchoguetheatre.org
When you wake up and want to put a smile on your face, you think of the songs that always manage to reach down and touch your soul the moment you hear the first note. The Marshall Tucker Band is one such group that continues to have a profound level of impact on successive generations of listeners who've been "Searchin' for a Rainbow" and found it perfectly represented by this tried-and-true Southern institution over the decades.
The Marshall Tucker Band came together as a young, hungry, and driven six-piece outfit in Spartanburg, South Carolina in 1972, having duly baptized themselves with the name of a blind piano tuner after they found it inscribed on a key to their original rehearsal space — and they've been in tune with tearing it up on live stages both big and small all across the globe ever since. Plus, the band's mighty music catalog, consisting of more than 20 studio albums and a score of live releases, has racked up multi-platinum album sales many times over.
A typically rich MTB setlist is bubbling over with a healthy dose of hits like the heartfelt singalong “Heard It in a Love Song,” the insistent pleading of “Can't You See” (the signature tune of MTB's late co-founding lead guitarist and then-principal songwriter Toy Caldwell), the testifying “Fire on the Mountain,” the wanderlust gallop of “Long Hard Ride,” and the explosive testimony of “Ramblin," to name but a few.
Doug Gray – lead vocals
B.B. Borden – drums
Ryan Ware – bass / vocals
Marcus James Henderson – keyboards / saxophone / flute / vocals
Chris Hicks – guitar / vocals
Rick Willis – guitar / vocals
