The Marilu Henner Show Comes to Fire Island in May

Daniel Nardicio presents The Marilu Henner Show live at Whyte Hall Fire Island Saturday, May 28th- 8pm (doors at 7).

With the energy of a teenager, the wisdom of a sage, and the memory of a super hero, Marilu Henner has done it all. Along with starring in over fifty films, seven Broadway shows, and two hit classic sitcoms, Taxi and Evening Shade, this five-time Golden Globe Nominee is also a New York Times Best Selling author of ten books on health, parenting, memory, and lifestyle improvement.

Marilu has hosted and executive produced her own nationally syndicated talk shows (Marilu and Shape Up Your Life) and her own radio show, The Marilu Henner Show. As a two-time competitor on Celebrity Apprentice and Celebrity Apprentice All-Stars, Marilu made it to the Final Five and played for The Physicians' Committee for Responsible Medicine (PCRM) and the Alzheimer's Association. She also competed on the 23rd season of Dancing with the Stars on ABC reaching the quarterfinals.

Henner currently co-stars with Candace Cameron Bure in the ongoing Hallmark Murders and Mysteries series Aurora Teagarden written by Charlaine Harris. As one of only twelve people documented with Highly Superior Autobiographical Memory, Marilu was the subject of a three-part special on 60 Minutes and on 60 Minutes Australia, as well as news programs and newspaper articles around the globe. She also served as the consultant on the CBS series Unforgettable for all four seasons.

Marilu has spoken before Congress on eight occasions on everything from dietary supplements, to women's cardiovascular disease, to The Child Nutrition Reauthorization Act, to deadbeat parents, to funding for Alzheimer's. Marilu is a keynote speaker throughout the country on topics including memory, diet and fitness, women's health issues, cardiovascular disease, cancer survival, and child rearing, as well as lifestyle, entertainment, and business organization strategies. This is her first time playing Fire Island.

The Marilu Henner Show is presented as part of a Summer series produced by Daniel Nardicio.

Tickets for The Marilu Henner Show and all Dworld events at www.redeyetickets.com