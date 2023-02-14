The 2023 Oscar-Nominated Shorts Screenings Return To The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

Starting Friday February 17th, please join discerning movie goers from all over Long Island for this year's 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Film screenings at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY 11772.

Since 2006, ShortsTV has brought the Oscar Nominated Short Films to audiences across the globe. This special release features the year's most spectacular short films and is available to watch on the big screen for a limited time shortly after nominations are announced.

Each nominee is released in one of three distinct feature-length compilations according to their category of nomination:

Live Action including "An Irish Goodbye" (IRELAND), "Ivalu" (DENMARK), "Le Pupille" (ITALY), "Night Ride -Nattrikken" (NORWAY), and "The Red Suitcase" (LUXEMBOURG).

Animation including "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It" (AUSTRALIA), "Ice Merchants" (PORTUGAL, UNITED KINGDOM, FRANCE), "My Year of Dicks" (USA), "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" (UK) and "The Flying Sailor" (CANADA)

Documentary including "Haulout" (UK), "How Do You Measure a Year?" (USA), "Stranger at the Gate" (USA), "The Elephant Whisperers" (INDIA) and "The Martha Mitchell Effect" (USA).

The theatrical release of the nominated short films is the world's largest commercial release of short films, delighting audiences and giving filmmakers an unprecedented opportunity to entertain short film fans.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Adult - $9.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

Buy tickets NOW at www.plazamac.org

or visit the box office one hour before showtime!

