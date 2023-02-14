Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

The 2023 Oscar-Nominated Shorts Screenings Return To The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

Since 2006, ShortsTV has brought the Oscar Nominated Short Films to audiences across the globe.

Feb. 14, 2023  

The 2023 Oscar-Nominated Shorts Screenings Return To The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center

Starting Friday February 17th, please join discerning movie goers from all over Long Island for this year's 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Film screenings at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY 11772.

Since 2006, ShortsTV has brought the Oscar Nominated Short Films to audiences across the globe. This special release features the year's most spectacular short films and is available to watch on the big screen for a limited time shortly after nominations are announced.

Each nominee is released in one of three distinct feature-length compilations according to their category of nomination:

Live Action including "An Irish Goodbye" (IRELAND), "Ivalu" (DENMARK), "Le Pupille" (ITALY), "Night Ride -Nattrikken" (NORWAY), and "The Red Suitcase" (LUXEMBOURG).

Animation including "An Ostrich Told Me the World Is Fake and I Think I Believe It" (AUSTRALIA), "Ice Merchants" (PORTUGAL, UNITED KINGDOM, FRANCE), "My Year of Dicks" (USA), "The Boy, the Mole, the Fox and the Horse" (UK) and "The Flying Sailor" (CANADA)

Documentary including "Haulout" (UK), "How Do You Measure a Year?" (USA), "Stranger at the Gate" (USA), "The Elephant Whisperers" (INDIA) and "The Martha Mitchell Effect" (USA).

The theatrical release of the nominated short films is the world's largest commercial release of short films, delighting audiences and giving filmmakers an unprecedented opportunity to entertain short film fans.

SHOWTIMES & TICKETS

Adult - $9.00 | Student - $7.00 | Member - $6.00

Buy tickets NOW at www.plazamac.org

or visit the box office one hour before showtime!

The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center is a non-profit, 501(c)(3), community-supported organization. Its mission is to celebrate the power and magic of film as an art form and as a medium for multicultural exchange and social responsibility by:

-Screening quality mainstream, independent, and foreign films, and opera and theatre productions captured live from world stages

-Offering field trips, medial literacy workshops, and classes in filmmaking and animation

-Contributing to the economic and cultural development of the community

-Presenting curated series and festivals with guest speakers

As a cultural center, The Plaza attracts tourism. Many out-of-town patrons who come to see a film or take a class also shop at neighboring businesses and dine at local restaurants. Media Arts classes provide creative outlets for children and teens. Field trips, media literacy workshops, and professional development classes for teachers create a vital synergy between education and the arts. As a community-supported organization, The Plaza is a safe, inclusive, and equitable public forum for various community groups, individuals, artists, musicians, filmmakers, and non-profit advocacy groups to connect, collaborate, discuss, and support each other, particularly when facing life's ups and downs




Photos: Go Inside WEST SIDE STORY Opening Night at The Argyle Theatre Photo
Photos: Go Inside WEST SIDE STORY Opening Night at The Argyle Theatre
The Argyle Theatre's production of West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield opened last night, Saturday, February 11, 2023, and BroadwayWorld was there for the festivities. The production runs through April 2nd. Check out photos from the evening here!
Exhibition on Screen Series Returns With Presentations Of FRIDA KAHLO, EASTER IN ART, and Photo
Exhibition on Screen Series Returns With Presentations Of FRIDA KAHLO, EASTER IN ART, and More
This Winter and Spring, movie and art aficionados across Long Island will gather for the return of the 'Exhibition on Screen' series at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island.
Celebrate The Music Of John Lennon With The Moondogs at Bay Street Photo
Celebrate The Music Of John Lennon With The Moondogs at Bay Street
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announcedThe Moondogs, the East End's preeminent Beatles cover band, will perform the music of John Lennon, focusing on his songs from 1961 to 1971, on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. 
Casting and Program Announced For American Ballet Theatre at the Staller Center For The A Photo
Casting and Program Announced For American Ballet Theatre at the Staller Center For The Arts This March
The 2023 Staller Center Gala features the one and only American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in their first-ever appearance at The Staller Center for the Arts and their first-ever full company appearance on Long Island. This thrilling evening of dance on March 4 at 7pm, America's National Ballet Company, AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE, will celebrate the Staller Center in a glamorous evening for their 2023 GALA. 

More Hot Stories For You


The 2023 Oscar-Nominated Shorts Screenings Return To The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts CenterThe 2023 Oscar-Nominated Shorts Screenings Return To The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center
February 14, 2023

Starting Friday February 17th, please join discerning movie goers from all over Long Island for this year's 2023 Oscar Nominated Short Film screenings at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island NY 11772.
Exhibition on Screen Series Returns With Presentations Of FRIDA KAHLO, EASTER IN ART, and MoreExhibition on Screen Series Returns With Presentations Of FRIDA KAHLO, EASTER IN ART, and More
February 12, 2023

This Winter and Spring, movie and art aficionados across Long Island will gather for the return of the 'Exhibition on Screen' series at The Plaza Cinema & Media Arts Center in Patchogue, Long Island.
Celebrate The Music Of John Lennon With The Moondogs at Bay StreetCelebrate The Music Of John Lennon With The Moondogs at Bay Street
February 9, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announcedThe Moondogs, the East End's preeminent Beatles cover band, will perform the music of John Lennon, focusing on his songs from 1961 to 1971, on Saturday, April 22, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater. 
Casting and Program Announced For American Ballet Theatre at the Staller Center For The Arts This March Casting and Program Announced For American Ballet Theatre at the Staller Center For The Arts This March
February 9, 2023

The 2023 Staller Center Gala features the one and only American Ballet Theatre (ABT) in their first-ever appearance at The Staller Center for the Arts and their first-ever full company appearance on Long Island. This thrilling evening of dance on March 4 at 7pm, America's National Ballet Company, AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE, will celebrate the Staller Center in a glamorous evening for their 2023 GALA. 
WEST SIDE STORY Begins Performances This Week at The Argyle TheatreWEST SIDE STORY Begins Performances This Week at The Argyle Theatre
February 7, 2023

The Argyle Theatre  will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield.
share