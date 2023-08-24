THE MAGIC OF TONY BENNETT Starring Frankie Cirell Premieres On Long Island

Experience the magic as Frankie Cirell channels the soulful voice and charisma of Tony Bennett, performing all the classics that have made him a music icon.
Joe Magnetico & Associates is proud to present the Premiere of "The Magic Of Tony Bennett" starring Veteran performer Mr. Frankie Cirell. December 9th in Bellmore Long Island, NY. Tickets are available by clicking here.
The Magic Of Tony Bennett Starring Frankie Cirell with Orchestra
Join us for an incredible evening of music and nostalgia. Get ready to be mesmerized by the timeless tunes of the legendary Tony Bennett, brought to life by the talented Frankie Cirell and accompanied by a full orchestra.
Experience the magic as Frankie Cirell channels the soulful voice and charisma of Tony Bennett, performing all the classics that have made him a music icon. From "I Left My Heart in San Francisco" to "Fly Me to the Moon," get ready to be transported to a bygone era of elegance and romance.
With the powerful backing of The Orchestra, the energy and passion of the music will be taken to new heights. This talented ensemble will have you tapping your feet and swaying to the rhythm all night long.
Don't miss out on this unforgettable in-person event! Grab your tickets now and prepare to be enchanted by the magic of Tony Bennett, brought to life by Frankie Cirell and his Orchestra. On selected dates we include a Female Jazz vocalist and opening act Comedian.
