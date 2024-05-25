Long Island's First Year-Round Haunted House Experience Store Opens Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



www.HauntedProps.com a leading online retailer for Halloween products, has announced the grand opening of Long Island's only year-round Halloween Haunted House Experience store on June 1st located at 713 Wading River Rd in Manorville, NY. Open from 10am to 5pm, the store will be open on weekends beginning June 1st, with extended hours planned for the fall season.

Established in Deer Park in 2006, www.HauntedProps.com has earned a reputation as a top supplier of Halloween products, catering to renowned clients such as The Tonight Show with Jay Leno, Six Flags Theme Parks, Katy Perry, Phil Anselmo from metal band Pantera, and American icon Dick Van Dyke.

The store's 3,000 square foot showroom in Manorville will offer a tantalizing glimpse into its vast online catalog, showcasing a wide range of Halloween essentials from economically-priced costumes, masks, and lighting equipment to Theme Park grade animatronics and props priced in the thousands.

Designed to evoke the spine-chilling atmosphere of a haunted house, HauntedProps' store features a front facade resembling a creepy old barn, setting the stage for an immersive shopping experience. Inside, customers will encounter a macabre array of new and vintage Halloween props, animatronics, masks, special effects equipment, makeup, costumes, and more.

"We wanted to create a destination where Halloween lovers could immerse themselves in the eerie ambiance of the season year-round," said Joe Persampiere, the store's owner. "Our showroom is not just a store—it's an adventure through a haunted house, complete with a fog-breathing animatronic gargoyle, a creepy doll room, and a 'butcher shop' themed section."

As a locally owned and operated business, HauntedProps prides itself on offering a larger and more unique selection of items than other franchised Halloween stores. Many of the products sold in the store are hand-crafted by Independent artists and fabricators from all over the U.S. - a selection which Product Manager Aidan P. Finnegan helps to curate. Finnegan, a seasoned Halloween Industry Professional who frequently travels the country consulting for and producing top-rated Haunted Houses, pulls from his personal network of artists to help HauntedProps stand out from the pack.

"At the larger chain Halloween Retailers, you're not going to find a one-of-a-kind costume, prop, or set piece," says Finnegan. "Come to HauntedProps, and we'll help make sure you have the most unique costume at your party. If you're serious about decorating your house, we offer professional props and animatronics for sale that are far more impressive than those 12 foot Skeletons everyone has now."

Finnegan ads, “You really need to experience it for yourself - walking through the store is an unforgettable experience that customers can check out all year long. We share the same goal that our customers do, and that's to entertain.” Once the doors are open and the operation is running, the store plans on bringing its team of professional scenic artists, who install and fabricate some of the country's largest haunted houses, to add and renovate the haunted scenes and set pieces, ensuring there will always be something new for returning customers to see.

About HauntedProps:

HauntedProps is a leading online retailer specializing in Halloween products, serving customers nationwide since 2006. With a vast catalog ranging from economical costumes to high-end animatronics, HauntedProps is a one-stop shop for all things Halloween. For more information, visit HauntedProps.com

