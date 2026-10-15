THE ELEPHANT MAN to Open at LTV Studios in Wainscott

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What does it take to look past the surface and see the human being underneath? That question drives 'The Elephant Man,' Bernard Pomerance's Tony Award-winning drama. The Mirror & Masque Theatre Co. and Playwrights' Theatre of East Hampton will bring this Victorian story of dignity and compassion to Wainscott, opening on Thursday, Oct. 22, and running through Sunday, Nov. 1.

Based on the true story of Joseph Merrick, the play follows a severely disfigured young man in Victorian London and the surgeon, Frederick Treves, who takes him in. Their relationship becomes a powerful and deeply moving exploration of humanity, dignity, and the meaning of beauty.

For Mirror & Masque co-founders and co-artistic directors Dayne Rasmussen and Robert R. Doyle, it is a long-held dream project. Rasmussen stars as Merrick, with Doyle as Treves.

The production is staged in the round on a single circular platform that serves as Merrick's dormitory, ringed by an eight-foot-wide runway that becomes the streets of London. Guests enter through a 10-by-10-foot muslin drop hand-painted with an enlargement of the original Victorian advertisement for the Elephant Man, then take their seats inside a circle of red-and-white curtains designed to evoke a circus town.

The cast also includes Gerard Doyle as Carr Gomm; Josh Gladstone, LTV's executive and creative director, as Ross/The Bishop; Seamus Doyle as Lord John/Policeman/Janitor; Carolann DiPirro as Mrs. Kendal; and Rebecca Edana as Mrs. Sandwich/Young Nurse. Robert Doyle's mother Betsy, a retired music teacher, assists with stage management. (No family relations in the cast otherwise.)

The show is strictly for guests 18 and up due to a scene containing nudity. Performances take place Thursday, Oct. 22, and Friday, Oct. 23, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 24, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; Sunday, Oct. 25, at 2 p.m.; Thursday, Oct. 29, and Friday, Oct. 30, at 7:30 p.m.; Saturday, Oct. 31, at 2 and 7:30 p.m.; and Sunday, Nov. 1, at 2 p.m. Tickets cost $33.17 for general admission and $69.18 for VIP (includes drink ticket), and are available now.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 16 Days 09 Hrs 03 Min 34 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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