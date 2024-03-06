THE ABSOLUTE ADELE TRIBUTE Comes to Bay Street Theater in April

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present "THE ABSOLUTE ADELE TRIBUTE" featuring award-winning vocalist Jennifer Cella. Cella will perform all your Adele favorite hits including "Rolling in the Deep," "Set Fire to the Rain," "Someone Like You," "Hello," "Send My Love," "When We Were Young," "Easy on Me" and more on Saturday, April 20, at 8 p.m. at Bay Street Theater.

"The Absolute Adele Tribute" is not just a concert. It is theatre, and Jennifer plays the role of Adele. Jennifer relies on her years of acting and theatre training to accurately portray the singer. She not only sings her songs but talks to the audience, and explains the origins and backstories of the songs, just as Adele interacts with her audiences at her concerts. With ticket prices to Adele’s residency in Las Vegas ranging from $1500 to $30,000 per ticket, Jennifer is excited to make the music of Adele accessible to audiences all over the country with "The Absolute Adele Tribute."



Tickets are $37 & $47 in advance and $47 & $57 on the day of the show and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on show days up until the time of the performance, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.