Sunrise Theatre Company To Present THE MAD ONES

The Mad Ones was written by Kait Kerrigan (book/lyrics) and Bree Lowdermilk (music), and premiered off-Broadway in 2017 with Prospect Theater Company.

Feb. 15, 2023  

Sunrise Theatre Company will present The Mad Ones (formerly The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown) at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst on Friday, March 3rd and Saturday, March 4th. There will be two performances each night - one at 7:00 PM, and another at 9:30 PM.

The show is recommended for ages 16+ and runs approximately 90 minutes. General admission tickets are $20 each, and may be purchased at the door, or online at https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2225158®id=181&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fsunrise.booktix.com%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1.

In The Mad Ones, Samantha Brown balances on the edge of her future, car keys in hand. As she sits in the driver's seat, she faces a choice: will she follow in her mother's footsteps, or take the dare of her impetuous best friend and chart a new path?

The Mad Ones was written by Kait Kerrigan (book/lyrics) and Bree Lowdermilk (music), and premiered off-Broadway in 2017 with Prospect Theater Company. The Sunrise production is directed by Rita Sarli and musically directed by Brian Sweeney. Cast includes: Stephen Anastasia, Zoë Carpentieri, Mary Ann Cafiero-Halversen, Monica Fox, Samantha Janover, and Heidi Jaye.




