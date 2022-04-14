Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center to Present GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL

Studio Theatre's Bayway Arts Center in East Islip will host the NY Metro area premiere of GRUMPY OLD MEN: THE MUSICAL.

Under the direction of Executive Artistic Director Rick Grossman, with choreography by Nicole Ashlee Biano and musical direction by Brian Sweeney, the cast includes:

CHRIS DUFRENOY (MAX), JACK SEABURY (JOHN), ROE AGNESE (ARIEL), KIM DUFRENOY (PUNKY), ROBERT BUDNICK (GRANDPA), TONY CHIAFALO (CHUCK), TAMMY DORSA (MELANIE), Matt Stashin (JACOB), KIRBY MASON (SNYDER), Don Frame (HARRY), DEBBIE TONNI (FRAN), ARTIE GROSS (STAN), JAIME ZAHL (UNIS), DANIEL BUBBEO (TIM), TYLER CIRULNICK (KARLA), MATT FAMA (BO), John Meyers (LO).

For tickets: 631 226-8400 or https://www.studiotheatrelongisland.com/