Staller Center Announces Kristin Chenoweth, Kevin James, American Ballet Theatre And More For Spring 2023!

It's time to dance, sing, play, laugh, and move; this spring, it's time to see a show, and the Staller Center for the Arts offers ample oppourtnities. The Staller Center announces its Spring 2023 lineup, which is on sale on November 9 at 10am at stallercenter.com. Staller Center subscribers receive a presale discount through December 11. Click here and join our mailing list for more information.

The Staller Center offers up big-name performers like Kevin James, Kristin Chenoweth, and America's National Ballet Company®, American Ballet Theatre, and showcases an inspiring and talented array of stars in other genres this spring. Including, the runner-up from this season of America's Got Talent, comedian Mike E. Winfield, classical music from the beloved Emerson String Quartet in their full final season, to the mind-blowing, one-of-a-kind modern acrobatic production company DIAVOLO | Architecture in Motion, everyone will find something to love this spring at the Staller Center.

Kicking off the spring season in back-to-back sold out shows, Kevin James, the King of Long Island makes his debut at Staller Center on January 27 and 28! In a pre-season flash sale, the Staller Center sold out both shows in under two hours. Ticketholders are sure to witness his irreverent standup on the Main Stage in an all-out hilarious evening. His Stony Brook roots will have audiences doubled over in laughter as he "comes home" and brings his uproarious wit with him. To be in the know for future flash sales, join the Staller Center's mailing list here.

Urban street dancer LIL BUCK brings Memphis Jookin, a combination of ballet and freestyle-based dance involving intricate footwork to the Staller Center on February 4. Charles "Lil Buck" Riley is a movement artist who was introduced to Memphis Jookin around age 14. After moving up in the Jookin ranks, he studied ballet. With those combined skills, he quickly made a niche for himself by adding his own style and imagination to create signature moves, which include gliding across space as if gravity didn't exist. In 2011, Buck performed with Yo-Yo Ma to Ma's rendition of Saint-Saëns' The Swan. Film director Spike Jonze, who was in the audience, was so blown away by the performance that he recorded it on his phone and posted it on the internet. The video quickly went viral, with more than three million views in a matter of days. Since then, Buck has performed with Cirque du Soleil, Benjamin Millepied, Janelle Monae, and Madonna, amongst many others. Buck's dancing abilities and unique style have made him a fashion & dance icon. "While his agile physical instrument is astounding, Buck's power derives from the ability to get to the bottom of what something feels like for him and then to express it to the world." - The NY Times

Broadway fans and movie buffs alike, get ready! For one-night-only, Tony and Emmy-Winner Kristin Chenoweth brings her legacy and vivacious presence to Staller Center in an unforgettable night of music on February 11. Kristin Chenoweth in Concert "For the Girls," offers repertoire from her sell-out solo engagement on broadway. Just in time for "Galentine's Day," too! Armed with her soaring voice, effervescence, and charismatic presence, Kristin Chenoweth has been enrapturing audiences around the world since her Broadway debut in 1997. With a litany of theatrical accolades, including multiple Tony awards, Chenoweth has a celebrated and storied stage career. Known beyond Broadway for her extensive film and television career, she earned multiple Emmy Awards and other accolades for her roles in Pushing Daisies, Glee, The West Wing, Trial and Error, and currently AppleTV's Shmigadoon. Her film credits have seen starring roles in hit films like Four Christmases, You Again, and The Boy Next Door; Chenoweth received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in 2015. With a varied discography, Chenoweth's 8 chart-topping albums have seen her take on showtune classics, provide whimsy in holiday music, upheave Jazz standards, and collaborate with some of the greatest women working in music today. Don't miss Kristin Chenoweth in an unforgettable night of music, grounded by her warmth and wit and surpassing the rafters with one of the most versatile and capable voices performing today.

The internationally renowned and award-winning EMERSON STRING QUARTET performs on February 13 and later on April 11. The February program features a diverse set of masterful originals, with George Walker's serene Lyric for Strings, Webern's wildly unique Sechs Bagatellen, Shostakovich's virtuosic String Quartet No. 12, and Beethoven's iconic String Quartet No. 12. The Emerson String Quartet returns on April 11 with crowd-pleasing selections for all. With Philip Setzer and Eugene Drucker on violin, Lawrence Dutton on Viola, and Paul Watkins on cello, the quartet will delight our audience, beginning with the stately Purcell Chacony. The concert will also feature Haydn's brilliant Quartet in G Major, Mozart's dramatic Quartet in D minor, and end with the symphonic Quartet in E Minor by Beethoven.

Led by Michelle Merrill and featuring cello soloist Zhihao Wu, the STONY BROOK SYMPHONY ORCHESTRA makes an appearance on February 18 and later in the season on March 25. With its illustrious history, the orchestra has helped to develop large and enthusiastic audiences for the orchestra's performances on the Main Stage of the Staller Center. See their concert listings and purchase tickets here.

Rounding out February, Songs We Love from JAZZ AT LINCOLN CENTER promises to bring the audience on a vivid journey through jazz, playing favorites from the first 50 years of the genre. With a band outfitted by brilliant musicians hand-picked by Jazz at Lincoln Center, three guest vocalists will explore a songbook that features music by iconic artists like Ma Rainey, Billie Holiday, Ella Fitzgerald, Frank Sinatra, and more. This touring initiative was created to provide affordable opportunities for audiences to connect with up-and-coming musicians at the onset of their bright careers.

March brings in a broad spectrum of programs and works with something for everyone: kicking off with the 2023 Gala performance from one of the greatest dance companies in the world, THE AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE promises to thrill, and the thunderous and larger-than-life crowd-favorite Storm Large returns to Staller by popular demand. Exuberant comedy from MIKE E. WINFIELD and a live broadcasted dance and musical extravaganza from London's National Theatre, 42ND STREET, close out the month.

In a thrilling evening of dance on March 4 at 7pm, America's National Ballet Company®, AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE, will celebrate the Staller Center in a glamorous evening for the 2023 GALA. Widely recognized as one of the most outstanding dance companies in the world, AMERICAN BALLET THEATRE remains unparalleled in size, scope, and outreach. A living national treasure since its inception in 1940, ABT annually performs for more than 300,000 people nationwide, making it the only major cultural institution to do so. In its over 80-year history, the Company has appeared in a total of 45 countries and has performed in all 50 US States. In recognition of its storied history, incredible depth, and high-caliber quality, Congress declared American Ballet Theatre as America's National Ballet Company® on April 27, 2006. Regular tickets are still available and can be purchased by clicking here. Limited VIP Gala Supporter tickets remain. Click here for Gala Supporter Ticket information.

Storm Large returns to Staller by popular demand - on March 18. A force to be reckoned with, Storm Large returns for her third outing at the Staller Center, poised to blow the audience away with her "intoxicating and unmissable cocktail of power and vulnerability." (The Times London). As her superstar journey has taken her through shows like Rock Star: Supernova and America's Got Talent, she continues to bring her star quality and thunderous stage presence everywhere she goes, bringing with her original music and interpretations of classics whose might and boldness deliver something, unlike anything you've ever heard.

The following weekend, bring your children for an introduction to classical music through PETER & THE WOLF on March 26 from the Staller Center Outreach Ensemble. The orchestra will bring this children's story to life, as each player presents a different character, allowing ears of all ages to hear how each instrument plays essential and distinct roles. Conducted by Tommy Wu.

Plus, don't miss world-renowned Cellist Colin Carr in STARRY NIGHTS on March 29, as he brings together world-class musicians from the Stony Brook University Department of Music for a night steeped in classical music that expands to include many genres. The spring concert will include violinist Hagai Shaham performing a work to be announced, as well as the beloved Schubert String Quintet featuring Mr. Carr and the Pelia String Quartet.

MIKE E. WINFIELD brings his family-friendly comedy and relatability to the Staller stage on March 30. You watched Winfield on the 2022 season of America's Got Talent, his debut on The Late Show with David Letterman, and two hysterical one-hour standup comedy specials on Youtube and Amazon Prime. Don't miss the opportunity to catch this up-and-coming comedian taking the world by storm in Staller's intimate Recital Hall.

The Broadway song and musical dance extravaganza 42ND STREET will be directly streamed live on the Staller screen from London's Theatre Royal Drury Lane. 42nd Street features the iconic songs 'We're In The Money,' 'Lullaby Of Broadway,' 'Shuffle Off To Buffalo,' 'Dames,' and 'I Only Have Eyes For You.' With the show's largest-ever staging, this is a musical like no other. Entertainment doesn't get bigger than this. Watch it streamed live to the Staller stage. Tickets and info at stallercenter.com/HD

April brings in an electrifying live theatre experience on April 15 as DIAVOLO - ARCHITECTURE IN MOTION will take the Staller stage. As seen on America's Got Talent, DIAVOLO's mission is to create socially relevant work that celebrates the diversity and complexities of humankind. Using custom-made architectural structures, DIAVOLO combines storytelling and movement to restore one's mental, physical, and emotional strengths. Be ready to expand your stereotypes of dance and be blown away! "DIAVOLO brings with them an electrifying live theatre experience unlike anything audiences have ever witnessed. Heart-stopping!" - The New York Times

SHELÉA is back by popular demand on April 22! A vocal powerhouse, SHELÉA brings a contemporary edge to classics and a classic touch to contemporary pop standards. After bringing down the house in 2021, Shelea returns to the Staller Center Recital Hall. With a voice that stirs the soul and hands that glide effortlessly over the keys, Sheléa represents a return to true artistry that has garnered attention and adoration from legends throughout the music industry. Her sultry sound is an exciting oasis. Blending traditional pop, jazz, R&B and soul.

Closing out our season, the DANCE THEATRE OF HARLEM brings its illustrious Company of performers to captivate our hearts and minds on May 7. This innovative, dynamic organization has maintained its commitment to the Company's fundamental idea that ballet belongs to everyone. Established in 1970 by Arthur Mitchell, Dance Theatre of Harlem was formed in conjunction with the Civil Rights Movement. The philosophy of the organization was simple - provide classical dance to everyone, regardless of societal and financial barriers. Now, over 50 years later Dance Theatre of Harlem has established itself as one of the premier companies performing today. Its signature company of 18, multi-ethnic dancers performs a forward-thinking repertoire of traditional works and contemporary pieces.