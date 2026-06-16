SESAME STREET LIVE: ELMO'S GOT THE MOVES to Play Patchogue Theatre

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has announced Sesame Street Live: Elmo's Got the Moves, coming to the venue on Wednesday, October 14, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

Produced by Round Room Live, the all-new touring production invites children and their families to sing, dance and move alongside their favorite Sesame Street characters in an interactive celebration of music, learning and play.

Elmo's Got the Moves encourages audiences to get out of their seats and join Elmo and friends as they groove to beloved Sesame Street songs including "Sunny Days," "Elmo's Got the Moves" and "Letter of the Day." Along the way, families will discover fun ways to stay active through activities such as yoga, jumping rope, cartwheels and silly dance moves.

Designed to bring the magic of Sesame Street from the screen to the stage, the production combines music, movement and storytelling in an engaging live experience for young audiences.

"This joyful and engaging show invites children—and their families—to sing, dance, and move along with their favorite friends from Sesame Street in a heartwarming, interactive celebration unlike anything they've seen before," according to the show's producers.

Stephen Shaw, Founder and Co-CEO of Round Room Live, said, "We're excited to expand Elmo's Got the Moves to additional cities this fall and continue bringing this experience to families across North America. The show blends music, movement, and storytelling in a way that reflects everything audiences love about Sesame Street, and we're proud to deliver a live experience that resonates with both kids and parents."

Jennifer Ahearn, Senior Vice President of Strategic Partnerships and Themed Entertainment, added, "Elmo's Got the Moves brings music, movement and joyful learning to life, and we're excited to share that experience with even more families as the tour expands."

The production is based on the beloved characters and educational mission of Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit organization behind Sesame Street. For more than 50 years, Sesame Workshop has created educational programming and experiences for children and families in more than 190 countries.

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