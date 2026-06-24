Video: Cheyenne Jackson Sings Lady Gaga, LA CAGE AUX FOLLES and More Ahead of 54 Below Return

Cheyenne Jackson is preparing to return to 54 Below with Signs of Life, and audiences can now get a preview of the new cabaret show ahead of its September engagement. The Emmy and Grammy Award nominee recently performed selections from the upcoming production. Featured in the preview are Lady Gaga's "The Edge of Glory," "I Am What I Am" from La Cage aux Folles, Jackson's original song "OK," and the classic "A Song for You." Watch the videos!

Following his acclaimed sold-out run at 54 Below last year, Jackson returns with Signs of Life, a musical meditation on art, love, fatherhood, and the unexpected twists that have shaped his life and career. Blending powerhouse vocals with candid storytelling, the show promises an evening of Broadway favorites, pop classics, original music, and humorous reflections on life's unexpected turns.

Throughout the engagement, Jackson will be joined by a different special guest each evening. The lineup includes Nikki Renée Daniels (Company, Once Upon a Mattress) on September 23, Abby Mueller (SIX, Beautiful: The Carole King Musical) on September 24, Tony Award winner J. Harrison Ghee (Some Like It Hot, Mrs. Doubtfire) on September 25, Claybourne Elder (Company, Torch Song) on September 27, Tony Award winner Jane Krakowski (She Loves Me, Nine) on September 28, and Jessica Vosk (Wicked, Fiddler on the Roof) on September 29. An additional surprise guest will also appear during the engagement. All artists and performances are subject to change.

To enhance the audience experience, all performances begin at 8:00 p.m., rather than the venue's traditional 7:00 p.m. curtain, allowing for an extended dinner service before the show. Following each performance, the bar will remain open for patrons wishing to continue their evening.

Known for his work on Broadway, television, and concert stages, Jackson has starred in productions including All Shook Up, Xanadu, Finian's Rainbow, Into the Woods, and The Performers, while also appearing in American Horror Story, 30 Rock, and Glee.

Cheyenne Jackson: Signs of Life runs September 23-29, 2024, at 54 Below. Performances begin nightly at 8:00 p.m. and are the venue's only show of the evening, allowing for an extended dinner hour before the performance and post-show bar service afterward.

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