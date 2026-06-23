MARGO PRICE: WILD AT HEART TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre
The concert will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Margo Price: Wild At Heart Tour on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $51 - $71 including fees and can be purchased in person, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 26 at 10AM.
Nearly a decade ago, Margo Price turned Nashville on its head with her breakthrough, beloved debut solo album, Midwest Farmer's Daughter. Released in the throes of bro-country and before pop stars were crossing over into the genre left and right, it showcased an artist completely unafraid to double down not only on herself, but what she'd always loved: classic country songs written from the intellect and the gut, hell-bent on truth-telling and both timeless and urgent all at once.
Price created a lane where independent-minded, insurgent country music can exist and thrive alongside the mainstream, and became a fighter for her beliefs in a genre where the norm is to shut up and sing.
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