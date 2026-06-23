 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

MARGO PRICE: WILD AT HEART TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

The concert will take place on Tuesday, September 8, 2026.

By:
MARGO PRICE: WILD AT HEART TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Margo Price: Wild At Heart Tour on Tuesday, September 8, 2026 at 8:00PM. Tickets are $51 - $71 including fees and can be purchased in person, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 26 at 10AM.

 Nearly a decade ago, Margo Price turned Nashville on its head with her breakthrough, beloved debut solo album, Midwest Farmer's Daughter. Released in the throes of bro-country and before pop stars were crossing over into the genre left and right, it showcased an artist completely unafraid to double down not only on herself, but what she'd always loved: classic country songs written from the intellect and the gut, hell-bent on truth-telling and both timeless and urgent all at once.

Price created a lane where independent-minded, insurgent country music can exist and thrive alongside the mainstream, and became a fighter for her beliefs in a genre where the norm is to shut up and sing. MARGO PRICE: WILD AT HEART TOUR is Coming to Patchogue Theatre Image







Need more Long Island Theatre News in your life?
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Long Island SHOWS

Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations in Long Island Ain't Too Proud - The Life and Times of The Temptations
The Gateway Performing Arts Center of Suffolk County (6/19-7/19)
CAMELOT in Long Island CAMELOT
The John W. Engeman Theater (5/14-6/28)
Solstice in Long Island Solstice
Debut Theater Company (6/19-6/28)
Annie in Long Island Annie
Herricks Community Theater (10/16-10/25)
Jessica Vosk: Sleigh in Long Island Jessica Vosk: Sleigh
Staller Center for the Arts (12/11-12/11)
Yerma in Long Island Yerma
BACCA Arts Center (9/19-10/04)
The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show in Long Island The Dinner Detective Murder Mystery Dinner Show
The Dinner Detective Long Island (7/11-7/11)
Pippin in Long Island Pippin
Frank and Jill Productions (7/30-8/01)
Urinetown the musical in Long Island Urinetown the musical
South Shore Theatre (7/19-7/19)
I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick in Long Island I Hate Hamlet by Paul Rudnick
South Shore Theatre (8/16-8/16)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You








Buy Tickets