HOW I BECAME A PIRATE Cast Announced for CM Performing Arts Production
Don Dowdell, Shea McMahon, and Keith Jones star in CM Performing Arts' children's theatre production.
CM Performing Arts Center has announced the cast for its upcoming production of HOW I BECAME A PIRATE, the family musical based on the beloved children's book by Melinda Long and David Shannon.
Leading the cast will be Don Dowdell as Captain Braidbeard, the swashbuckling pirate captain who invites young Jeremy Jacob on a high-seas adventure. Shea McMahon will star as Jeremy Jacob, the imaginative youngster who discovers what life aboard a pirate ship is really like.
Joining them are Keith Jones as Swill, Brendan Noble as Sharktooth, Dominic Trivigno as Pierre, Kayla Stallone as Maxine, and Jack Dowdell as Seymour Braunschwagger. Rounding out the cast is Scurvy Dog, who will portray the role of Scurvy Dog.
Based on the popular children's book, HOW I BECAME A PIRATE follows Jeremy Jacob as he leaves behind a day at the beach to join a crew of pirates in search of buried treasure. Along the way, he learns about friendship, family, and what truly makes a place feel like home.
In conjunction with the cast announcement, CM Performing Arts Center is offering audiences a special discount on standard tickets for a limited time.
Cast
The cast includes Don Dowdell as Captain Braidbeard, Shea McMahon as Jeremy Jacob, Keith Jones as Swill, Brendan Noble as Sharktooth, Dominic Trivigno as Pierre, Kayla Stallone as Maxine, Jack Dowdell as Seymour Braunschwagger, and Scurvy Dog as Scurvy Dog.
Ticket Offer
Patrons can receive 20% off standard tickets by using the promotional code CANNON at checkout. The offer is valid on standard tickets only and cannot be combined with any other offer or discount. The promotion is not valid on prior purchases and is limited to six tickets per transaction. The discount expires on June 28, 2026.
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