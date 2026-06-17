Cast Set For CAGNEY at Bay Street Theater

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Bay Street Theater, in association with Riki Kane Larimer, has announced the cast and creative team for Cagney The Musical, the high-energy musical celebration of Hollywood legend James Cagney, running June 30 through July 26, 2026, on the Mainstage in Sag Harbor.

The production stars Robert Creighton as James Cagney, reprising his acclaimed role in the musical he co-created, with music and lyrics by Creighton and Christopher McGovern and book by Peter Colley. Joining him is Grammy Award-winning singer-songwriter Melissa Manchester as Ma Cagney. Manchester's celebrated career includes the Grammy-winning hit “Don't Cry Out Loud,” “You Should Hear How She Talks About You,” “Midnight Blue,” “Whenever I Call You Friend,” and a recent turn as Rose Brice in the national tour of Funny Girl.

Explosive and electric, Cagney The Musical brings one of the screen's most iconic performers to life through rhythm, song, and movement. Directed by Bay Street Theater's Associate Artistic Director Will Pomerantz, produced in association with Riki Kane Larimer and executive produced by Kate Edelman Johnson, this high-energy dance musical captures the grit, charisma, and unmistakable swagger that made James Cagney an icon of the silver screen.

From his vaudeville beginnings to his tough-guy film roles and Oscar-winning turn in Yankee Doodle Dandy, Cagney The Musical brings Hollywood's tough guy in tap shoes roaring to life. Blending dazzling tap, original songs, and beloved George M. Cohan classics like “Yankee Doodle Dandy” and “Give My Regards to Broadway,” this rhythm-fueled musical captures the glitter, grit, and classic American spirit of one of Hollywood's most unforgettable entertainers. Behind the glamour is a story with real heart, revealing the struggles, determination, and humanity that shaped James Cagney into not just a star, but a true American original.

The cast features James Borstelmann, Corinne C. Broadbent, Audrey Cardwell, Robert Creighton, Matt Guernier, Emma Kantor, Melissa Manchester, Daniel Plimpton, Bruce Sabath, and Michael Starr.

The creative team includes direction by Will Pomerantz, original choreography by Tony-Award nominee Josh Bergasse, expanded by Jeremy Benton, music and lyrics by Robert Creighton and Christopher McGovern, book by Peter Colley, fight direction by Rick Sordelet, music direction, orchestrations, and vocal arrangements by Doug Oberhamer, scenic design by Christopher Swader and Justin Swader, costume design by Barbara Erin Delo, lighting design by Mike Billings, sound design by Shaughn Bryant, hair and makeup design by Liz Printz, and production stage management by Amber R. Dettmers.

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