Edie Falco to Star in One-Night Reading of THE YEAR OF MAGICAL THINKING

The Year of Magical Thinking is coming to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center in a one-night-only benefit reading of the play by Joan Didion, featuring Edie Falco, directed by John Benjamin Hickey. This reading to benefit The New Group and Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center takes place Sunday, August 2 at 8:00PM at Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center, with a reception immediately following. Tickets: $144, $161, $173 (all fees included).



Off-Broadway comes to The Hamptons. The New Group will bring artistic alumna and award-winning actress Edie Falco to Westhampton Beach Performing Arts Center to perform The Year of Magical Thinking, Joan Didion’s Tony-nominated solo play. Based on her award-winning novel, this poignant memoir about loss and love is a masterclass in Joan Didion’s iconic style of precision and keen observation.

(actor) became the first actress to win an Emmy Award for Best Actress in both drama and comedy categories, receiving the award for her performance in “Nurse Jackie” after previously winning for her portrayal of Carmela Soprano in “The Sopranos.” She has been nominated for a record 22 SAG Awards and is among a select few to receive an Emmy, Golden Globe, and SAG Award in the same year for the same performance. Falco is currently shooting “Mayor of Kingstown” opposite Jeremy Renner and was seen in a featured role in James Cameron’s blockbuster Avatar: The Way of Water. Additional recent film credits include her acclaimed work in the indies I’ll Be Right There, Outside In, opposite Jay Duplass, and The Land of Steady Habits opposite Ben Mendelsohn. She also starred opposite Brian Cox in the New Line/HBO Max feature The Parenting, which premiered this past March. Her recent television work includes her acclaimed portrayal of Hillary Clinton in Ryan Murphy’s limited series “Impeachment,” an Emmy-nominated turn as Leslie Abramson in “The Menendez Murders,” and as Pete Davidson’s mother in the Lorne Michaels/Broadway Video-produced comedy Bupkis. On stage, Falco made her Broadway debut in the Tony® Award-winning play Side Man, later starred in the acclaimed revival of Frankie and Johnny in the Clair De Lune, and was nominated for a Tony Award for Best Actress for her performance opposite Ben Stiller in The House of Blue Leaves. She also received rave reviews for her Off-Broadway performances in The New Group’s The True and Manhattan Theatre Club’s Morning Sun.

(director) is a Tony Award-winning actor and director. His Broadway acting credits include The Normal Heart, The Inheritance, Six Degrees Of Separation, The Crucible and Cabaret. He has appeared on television in “The Big C” (Emmy nomination), “Manh(a)tan,” “The Good Wife,” among others, and films include Sublet, Pitch Perfect, Lily, Flags of Our Fathers and the upcoming Asymmetry. He directed the Broadway revival of Neil Simon’s Plaza Suite, and will direct the upcoming Broadway revival of Jon Robin Baitz’s Other Desert Cities, starring Julia Louis-Dreyfus, Ed Harris and Allison Janney.

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