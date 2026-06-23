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WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

The event will take place on Tuesday October 6th 2026 at 08:00pm.

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WHEEL OF FORTUNE LIVE! is Coming to Patchogue Theatre

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Wheel of Fortune LIVE! on Tuesday October 6th 2026 at 08:00pm. The all-new live stage show with a well-known host is the one-and-only way you can have the chance to spin a replica of the wheel and win prizes outside of Sony Pictures Studios.

At Wheel of Fortune LIVE!, contestants are selected from the audience to go on stage and step into the game show itself. They'll have a chance to spin, solve puzzles, and win fantastic prizes at every show, including trips to Paris or Hawaii or up to $10,000 cash. Everyone gets in on the fun and a chance to win at Wheel of Fortune LIVE!

Tickets are $57 - $309 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, June 26 at 10AM.

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