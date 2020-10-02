Rogue Ensemble Theater Presents Socially Distanced TITUS ANDRONICUS

Performances will take place October 9-11, 23-25, 29-31 & Nov 1.

Hot on the heels of their smash hit touring production of AS YOU LIKE IT, the newly-minted Rogue Ensemble Theatre Company is set to take up the challenge of creating socially distanced theater and tackle Shakespeare's most violent tragedy, TITUS ANDRONICUS. Adapted by Rogue Ensemble Artistic Director Christine Reisig and directed by Joey Nasta, this new socially-distant production reimagines the Bard's bloodiest tale as a macabre, ghostly requiem on the horror of revenge in time for the Halloween season.

Performed in front of the steps of Grant's Tomb, TITUS channels a corrupt, crumbling republic haunted by the ghosts of its failed caretakers. As the violent demon of revenge overtakes each character, the Romans and Goths slowly lose themselves in the carnage with actors shifting from role to role until the violence leaves little to be recognized.

In their efforts to be compliant with social distancing practices as outlined by Gov. Cuomo in light of the COVID-19 Pandemic, the Rogue Ensemble Theater Company will be taking measures to ensure the health and safety of its actors and audiences. Actors maintain at least 6 feet distance from each other or wear facial coverings throughout the performance and remain more than 6 feet away from the audience at all times. Audience seating will be limited and arranged to allow proper social distancing. Hand sanitizer will be made available for attendees. Attendees will have their temperatures taken upon arrival. Masks will be required in order to attend.

Tickets can be purchased on Eventbrite: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/titus-andronicus-tickets-123262095245

Donations can be made on Indiegogo: https://igg.me/at/roguetitus

DETAILS:

Rogue Ensemble Theater Company

presents

Titus Andronicus

Directed by

JOEY NASTA

Adapted by

CHRISTINE REISIG

October 9-11, 23-25, 29-31 & Nov 1

Friday performances at 8pm; Thursday, Saturday, & Sunday performances at 7pm

Grant's Tomb (122nd St & Riverside Dr, New York, NY 10027)

1 train to 125th Street Station

The cast of TITUS ANDRONICUS features the talents of Anuj Parikh, Julie Spina, Myles Wright, Chandler Seamen, Steven Smith, Connor Stewart, Marie-Claire Giraud, and India Derewetzky

Christine Reisig (Adaptor) is a theatre practitioner based out of New York City. Her work includes acting, directing, and writing. Most recently she has directed A Midsummer Night's Dream and played Celia in As You Like It. She is passionate about bringing theater outside of private spaces and making the artform more accessible, something people can stumble upon in their own neighborhoods. Her adaptation of Shakespeare's original text for Titus Andronicus is meant to make people stop and pay attention.

Joey Nasta (Director) is an actor, director, and author originally from New Jersey. Titus will mark Joey's second outing with Rogue Ensemble, after playing Phebe in their inaugural AS YOU LIKE IT. Joey is a graduate of Fordham University's Theatre Program, where he studied performance and directing, and received prior training at Paper Mill Playhouse. At Fordham, Joey directed Jordan Harrison's Amazons and Their Men, and began devising This is a song about an Old Welsh Witch, a mythological solo piece. As an actor, favorite credits include Bent, Orlando, and White People at Fordham; Sweeney Todd with Eccentric Theatre Company; and The Ugly Kids at the Wild Project. During daylight hours, Joey works in development at The Play Company and Ensemble Studio Theatre.

The Rogue Ensemble is a fearless group of scrappy emerging artists dedicated to making quality free and affordable theater in NYC, formed in response to the Covid-19 pandemic.

