Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the Robin Aren Productions presentation of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, staged Thursday, March 16, thru Sunday, March 19, at Bay Street Theater. The play, directed by Bay Street's Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, opens Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., and stars a talented mix of Sag Harbor locals and New York actors, including Andrea Schiavoni, John Leonard, and Connor Tuohy.



The deliriously funny and bittersweet work offers insights into the all too relatable family dynamics, challenges and agonies of twenty-first-century life. Everyone's monologue and tangled web is nothing short of hilarious... Middle-aged siblings, Vanya and Sonia, share a home and bicker over the circumstances of their lives. Resentments rise when their movie star sister, Masha, swoops in with her young new boy toy, Spike, and threatens to sell their shared Bucks County, Pennsylvania, house. Additionally on the scene are sassy psychic housekeeper, Cassandra, and doe-eyed aspiring actress, Nina, who's bashful youth infuriates the domineering Masha. This funny, rich, touching and contemporary play deals with everything from millennials to aging gracefully, the theater to Hollywood, and global warming.



Produced by Robin Aren. Directed by Bay Street Theater's Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly. The cast features Sag Harbor locals and NYC actors John Leonard as Vanya, Teresa DeBerry as Sonia, Andrea Schiavoni as Masha, Connor Tuohy as Spike, Anna Schiavoni as Nina and Catherine Bromberg as Cassandra. Set and costumes are designed with love by Andrea Schiavoni.



Performances continue Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.



