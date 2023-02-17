Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang

The deliriously funny and bittersweet work offers insights into the all too relatable family dynamics, challenges and agonies of twenty-first-century life.

Feb. 17, 2023  
Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the Robin Aren Productions presentation of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, staged Thursday, March 16, thru Sunday, March 19, at Bay Street Theater. The play, directed by Bay Street's Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly, opens Thursday, March 16, at 7 p.m., and stars a talented mix of Sag Harbor locals and New York actors, including Andrea Schiavoni, John Leonard, and Connor Tuohy.

The deliriously funny and bittersweet work offers insights into the all too relatable family dynamics, challenges and agonies of twenty-first-century life. Everyone's monologue and tangled web is nothing short of hilarious... Middle-aged siblings, Vanya and Sonia, share a home and bicker over the circumstances of their lives. Resentments rise when their movie star sister, Masha, swoops in with her young new boy toy, Spike, and threatens to sell their shared Bucks County, Pennsylvania, house. Additionally on the scene are sassy psychic housekeeper, Cassandra, and doe-eyed aspiring actress, Nina, who's bashful youth infuriates the domineering Masha. This funny, rich, touching and contemporary play deals with everything from millennials to aging gracefully, the theater to Hollywood, and global warming.

Produced by Robin Aren. Directed by Bay Street Theater's Director of Education and Community Outreach, Allen O'Reilly. The cast features Sag Harbor locals and NYC actors John Leonard as Vanya, Teresa DeBerry as Sonia, Andrea Schiavoni as Masha, Connor Tuohy as Spike, Anna Schiavoni as Nina and Catherine Bromberg as Cassandra. Set and costumes are designed with love by Andrea Schiavoni.

Performances continue Friday, March 17, at 8 p.m., Saturday, March 18, at 8 p.m., and Sunday, March 19, at 2 p.m. Tickets are $35 and are available through the Box Office by calling 631 725 9500, open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays on show days, or 24/7 at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a fully vaccinated company. All attendance is available via touchless ticketing. Masks are optional upon entry to the theater and when seated. For full list of COVID-19-related safety procedures and guidelines for in-person events, please visit us online at baystreet.org.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.




KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater Photo
KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the encore screenings of two dazzling and award-winning musicals, Kinky Boots, and 42nd Street, filmed live from London's Theatre Royal, presented by BYExperience. Kinky Boots, with a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by Harvey Fierstein, screens Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. 42nd Street, one of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, screens Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m.
Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle Theatre Photo
Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle Theatre
The Argyle Theatre, Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. Check out photos here!
Womens Art Center Of The Hamptons Opens Debut Exhibition At Bay Street Photo
Women's Art Center Of The Hamptons Opens Debut Exhibition At Bay Street
Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the debut exhibition of the Women's Art Center of the Hamptons (WACH), Making A Mark: The Art of Self Expression.
Sunrise Theatre Company To Present THE MAD ONES Photo
Sunrise Theatre Company To Present THE MAD ONES
Sunrise Theatre Company will present The Mad Ones (formerly The Unauthorized Autobiography of Samantha Brown) at the BACCA Arts Center in Lindenhurst on Friday, March 3rd and Saturday, March 4th. There will be two performances each night - one at 7:00 PM, and another at 9:30 PM.

More Hot Stories For You


Robin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher DurangRobin Aren Productions Presents VANYA AND SONIA AND MASHA AND SPIKE By Christopher Durang
February 17, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the Robin Aren Productions presentation of Christopher Durang's Tony Award-winning play, Vanya and Sonia and Masha and Spike, staged Thursday, March 16, thru Sunday, March 19, at Bay Street Theater.
KINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street TheaterKINKY BOOTS And 42ND STREET To Have Encore Screenings At Bay Street Theater
February 16, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the encore screenings of two dazzling and award-winning musicals, Kinky Boots, and 42nd Street, filmed live from London's Theatre Royal, presented by BYExperience. Kinky Boots, with a joyous score by Cyndi Lauper and a hilarious, uplifting book by Harvey Fierstein, screens Saturday, April 1, at 8 p.m. 42nd Street, one of Broadway's most classic and beloved tales, screens Saturday, April 8, at 8 p.m.
Photos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle TheatrePhotos: First Look at WEST SIDE STORY at the Argyle Theatre
February 16, 2023

The Argyle Theatre, Long Island’s largest year-round professional theatrical venue, will present West Side Story, directed by Evan Pappas and Todd Underwood, choreographed by Todd Underwood, with musical direction by Christopher D. Littlefield. Check out photos here!
Hampton Theatre Company Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACTHampton Theatre Company Presents THE LIFESPAN OF A FACT
February 16, 2023

“The Lifespan of a Fact,” a riveting three-character play that combines biting humor with timely arguments about the collision of print journalism with poetic license, continues the Hampton Theatre Company's 2022-2023 season this spring, with performances running from March 16 through April 2 at the Quogue Community Hall. 
Women's Art Center Of The Hamptons Opens Debut Exhibition At Bay StreetWomen's Art Center Of The Hamptons Opens Debut Exhibition At Bay Street
February 16, 2023

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced the debut exhibition of the Women's Art Center of the Hamptons (WACH), Making A Mark: The Art of Self Expression.
share