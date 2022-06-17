Robert Dubac's THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? is Coming to Proctors Theatre

Robert Dubac's THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON?, an international comedic phenomenon, is hands down one of the funniest solo shows you will ever see.

On a quest to answer the age-old question, "What do women want?" Robert Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into five hysterical boneheads who each offer sidesplitting advice on how to best straddle the gender gap - all while drinking a beer.

Men and women from eighteen to eighty laugh non-stop as THE MALE INTELLECT nudges the battle of the sexes towards a humorous détente with everyone elbowing each other with loving laughter and recognition.

THE MALE INTELLECT: AN OXYMORON? makes its appearance at Proctors for a limited engagement Saturday, October 29. Tickets are available through the Box Office at Proctors, in person or via phone at 518-346-6204 Monday-Friday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m. or online at proctors.org.

When the show opens, we meet BOBBY in a very confused state having been dumped by the girl of his dreams. Unable to understand why, he channels some not-so-wise but hilarious advice from his five chauvinistic mentors. With a shrug of his shoulders or a crook of his neck Robert Dubac seamlessly transforms himself into these five alter egos; each offering their own brand of misguided advice. They are:

THE COLONEL - who insists that the key to what women want is honesty, hence all men should admit they're boneheads, so they always have an out.

JEAN-MICHEL - who says communication is what women want.... and communicating with double-talk and mindless metaphors is completely acceptable as long as you speak with a sexy accent.

FAST EDDIE - who gives women what they want - passion! But he doles it out from the passing lane professing men have to "love 'em fast and leave 'em first".

OLD MR. LINGER - who believes women want a sense of humor. He understands women can play hard to get. He also understands that if a man plays hard to get - he doesn't get anything. Old Mr. Linger is 123 years old and believes he has discovered the secret to life - remaining single.

RONNIE CABREZZI - who believes that all women want is some sensitivity. He also thinks sharing your secrets makes you sensitive. However, the kind of secrets he shares with his fiancé, Lucy, just piss her off.

Luckily, BOBBY realizes their suggestions are worthless and with help from his "feminine side" he is able to sift through all the bad advice and discover the real answer to what women want. And he does it all while drinking a beer.

Brace yourself, ladies, cause this is how men think.

Having been translated into dozens of languages from Hebrew to Hungarian and produced world-wide from the Eiffel Tower to the Heartland, THE MALE INTELLECT is the kind of universal show that speaks to anyone who has ever been in a relationship. And out of one. And back in one again.

Robert Dubac belongs to a unique breed of humorists, creating characters that boggle our minds with biting wit and rapid-fire satire while simultaneously crafting a simple story that binds us all together. His ability to combine the raucous laughter of stand-up comedy with the startling thrill of live theater continues to fill seats everywhere; as nothing like this can be seen on TV, that's for sure.

