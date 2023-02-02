Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
Review: THE WEDDING SINGER Brings the 80s Back To Life At The Gateway

Now running through February 26th at the beautiful Gateway Playhouse, the stellar cast is expertly directed by Gateway vet Keith Andrews .

Feb. 02, 2023  

In spite of what you may have heard or read about this musical from its 2006 Broadway incarnation, know that The Wedding Singer is certainly an enjoyable time. Who doesn't love 1980's campiness? Not only that, the Tony nominated stage version stays very true to the hilarious Adam Sandler movie particularly with the dialog.

The story by the movie's creator, Tim Herlihy, centers on Robbie - Mr. Sandler's role from the movie - who is the lead singer in a wedding band. In a show-must-go-on moment, I had the great pleasure of seeing Jose Contreras in the role of Robbie as Douglas Goodhart had to be out. Robbie is a sweet man looking for love and when we first meet him, he seems to have found it. However, he is stood-up at his own wedding. Throughout the show, we see him take solace in his friends and co-workers who he consistently sees at his wedding gigs. Among them, Robbie also meets Julia adorably portrayed by the fabulous Sarah Ellis.

Indeed, Ms. Ellis and Mr. Contreras are a fantastic team with great chemistry that leaves you as lighthearted as the movie did. A favorite of the enthusiastic audience is their lovely rendition of "Grow Old With You", the familiar tune from the movie version, in act two. The entire company is truly extraordinary and I really commend and smile at their fervor as it seems some of them were not around in the 80's, so they might not fully realize the true weight of the jokes both subtle and deliberate.

In addition, the overall look of Brittany Loesch's set is entertaining and bright; fitting for the 80's. Also, you will love the amazing costumes done by Alex Conn. High set crimped hair and crazy clothes are deliciously aplenty. Special kudos also to the spectacular orchestra masterfully headed up by Alex Haile Austin. They perform the score by Mathew Sklar (music) and Chad Beguelin (lyrics) effortlessly. Indeed, this is a fun and visually stunning show.

And so it seems that The Wedding Singer is another hit for Bellport's Gateway Playhouse, which recently became a year round theatre. Definitely a must see this Winter season on beautiful Long Island. A wonderfully executed production and 80's campiness makes for a really fun night of theatre.




