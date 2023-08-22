Review: THE LIGHTNING THIEF at Cultural Arts Playhouse

Cultural Arts Playhouse (CAP) Merrick’s latest engagement, THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL, is blowing the roof off of the theatre. Directed by CAP General Manager and Artistic Director Tony Frangipane, the production is bursting with electricity and energy. Based on the hit book of the same name by Rick Riordan, the show premiered on Broadway in 2019 at the Longacre Theatre after two off-Broadway engagements in 2014 and 2017.

Domenick Napoli as "Percy Jackson" (photo by Jess Bond)

Starring as the titular “Percy Jackson” is crowd favorite Domenick Napoli. His performance in the role of the troublemaking good kid is tour de force. A particular stand-out moment for Napoli was his performance of the iconic “Good Kid.” Napoli’s voice soared throughout the theatre with ease as he sang the song. His version of the song is unlike any other. Overall, Napoli’s performance as the son of Poseidon is electrifying, and would be sinful to miss.

Emma Gerard as "Annabeth Chase" (photo by Jess Bond)

Appearing as “Annabeth Chase” is the vocally unparalleled Emma Gerard. Gerard’s performance of “My Grand Plan” was thoughtful and spoke of an actor with high skill and a meticulous process. Gerard’s “Annabeth” was unlike any performance that has been given of the character, with a striking, clear voice to boot.

The Company of THE LIGHTNING THIEF (photo by Jess Bond)

The rest of the company doubled in many different bit parts. Completing the leading trio was Steven Rodriguez as “Grover/Mr. D.” Rodriguez has masterful comedic timing, complete with an incredible performance of the song “Another Terrible Day.” Rodriguez’s performance as “Grover” is complete with charming moments and some clever improvisation, both bringing the house down.

In the role of “Luke/Ares/Gabe” is the electric Spencer DeStefano. In this show, DeStefano mystifies, both with his voice, and his ability to change characters at the drop of a literal hat. A stand-out moment for DeStefano were his moments in Capture The Flag and various other moments of the show. He has evident skill in stage combat and is incomparable.

Reg Brickhouse as "Charon" (photo by Jess Bond)

Appearing as “Sally/Oracle/Silena/Charon” is the incredible Reg Brickhouse. Stand-out moments for Brickhouse were their performances of “Strong,” “The Oracle” and “D.O.A.” (which will have you D.O.A.). Brickhouse displays ovation-worthy vocal technique as their voice soars from note to note with ease.

Madelynn Lang appears as “Clarisse/Mrs. Dodds/Katie.” She is a force to be reckoned with in each of her characters. Lang particularly shakes the rafters with “Put You In Your Place,” as she annihilates the audience with her powerhouse vocals complete with an endless range. In the track of “Mr. Brunner/Chiron/Hades/Poseidon/Auntie M” is skilled character actor Liam Marsigliano. Upon every entrance, Marsigliano had the audience on the edges of their seats wondering what hilarity he would pull out of his pocket.

The projections for this production were designed by Tony Frangipane, and they were absolutely jaw-dropping. “Medusa’s” lair was complete with a wall of moving snakes, and it was absolutely mesmerizing. The lighting was designed by Frangipane and Josh Amy, and it made for a magical night at the theatre. The use of different color saturations to depict certain locations was a noteworthy choice. Costume design was provided by Samantha Eagle, and quite frankly, each one of the characters on that stage had an enviable sense of style thanks to Eagle's attention to detail and strong attention to the individuality of each character. Choreography by Danielle Coutieri was electrifying, and kept the audience dancing in their seats.

Musical Direction was provided by Rich Giordano for this production. Each of the performers sounded tailor-made for the score they were singing, and sounded exceptionally prepared to take on this score thanks to Giordano’s evident attention to precision and detail.

Direction was provided by Tony Frangipane, and per usual, his production value soars in all categories. It is very clear that Frangipane settles for nothing less than solid performances from every actor on the stage, and each actor shines exceptionally well in each of the characters that they play. Thanks to Frangipane's direction, each of the actors were very ready to take on the quest of this show!

THE LIGHTNING THIEF: THE PERCY JACKSON MUSICAL runs through August 27 at CAP Merrick. Get your tickets at capmerrick.booktix.net