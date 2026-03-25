Review: CATS at CM Performing Arts Center

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Feisty felines compete for centerstage through dance and song, with nary a meow as this show features no human characters.

Currently playing at the CM Performing Arts Center in Oakdale is a mammoth of the musical theater repertory, “CATS.”

A tale of our feline friends (in an abandoned carnival for this iteration) and their sacred Jellicle Ball introduce us to anthropomorphized versions of typical cat phenotypes (e.g. tuxedo cats, calico cats, orange cats).

The premise of “CATS,” is based on a work by T.S. Eliot, “Old Possum’s Book of Practical Cats,” that has the most imaginative names for our four-legged characters.

Director/choreographer Jojo Minasi delivered a fully-fledged dance and vocal extravaganza that also showcased the great physicality of the cast with fluid, and even sultry, cat movements.

Scenic Designer Shea McMahon, Lighting Designer Kevin Purdy, and Props Designer Heather van Velsor beautifully captured the broken, downtrodden place where dreams come true, even when society has let you down. The flourish of washed-up colors was the perfect backdrop for the enthusiasm of the performers and highlighted with transforming spotlights and immersive, atmospheric drown outs.

Musical Director Matthew W. Surico led a victorious pit that really shone in the most dramatic of the ballads and maintained a sense of whimsy in songs like, “Magical Mister Mistoffelees.”

The spectacular opening dance sequence for “Jellicle Songs for Jellicle Cats” set the bar high for the next two hours of performance. The ballet and acrobatic dancing of the ensemble was inspired and high-energy.

In a stand-out performance, Sydnee Labuda as the tragic and redeemed Grizabella was painfully tender and vulnerable in “Memory” and its reprise. Her hunched back and dragging leg was evocative of the hardened stray cat that only looks for relief at the end of her life. Labuda’s breathtaking voice had an urgency and focus that filled the entire theater with sympathy for Grizabella.

Barry Johnson as Aparagus “Gus” the Theatre Cat walked onto the stage with a strut befitting the character’s ego. As he sat behind the makeshift cage, Johnson was a magnanimous observer of the younger Jellicles.

Ruben Fernandez as Rum Tum Tugger was the undisputed rock star of the Jellicle cats with a decidedly ‘80s Poison/Mötley Crüe mane and swagger in both vocal and dance elements.

Ryan Nolin as Old Deuteronomy had an extravagant coat and played the strong and stoic character with dignity. In his introduction song, “Old Deuteronomy,” and “The Moments of Happiness,” Nolin had abundant bravado whilst maintaining a harmony with the fabulous voices of Jemima (Kaia Goddard) and Munkustrap (Scott Wysocki).

Brendan Noble as the Victorian gentleman cat, Bustopher Jones, was a comedic highlight in the show as his persnickety character wafted onto the stage.

Collin Hendley as Mistofolees was a delight and light-hearted presence as a fantastic dancer who kept his jumps and turns in celebratory mode.

Nicole Rampanelli as Demeter and Tatiana Padro as Bombalurina were jazz-club Jessica Rabbits in their crooning and teasing rendition of “Macavity, the Mystery Cat.”

Juliana Jagielo was featured in the production as an aerialist and was perhaps the most energetic cat in the show. Her gravity-defying flips and hangs were scene stealers throughout the performance.

With “Cats” being the anthem of 1980s Broadway, this show is a must-see for the whole family.

PHOTO CREDIT: Janette Pellegrini

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