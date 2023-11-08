Review: ALL SHOOK UP at CAP Merrick

The tunes of Elvis Presley are alive and well over at CAP Merrick for their latest production of the jukebox musical ALL SHOOK UP. Directed by Anthony Orellana, with contribution from co-Director Keith Jones, the production is bursting at the seams with energy and electricity.

Scott Wysocki and the Cast of ALL SHOOK UP

The show opens with a burst of energy, starting with the classic “Jailhouse Rock,” led by golden-voiced Scott Wysocki in the role of “Chad.” From the jump, it is evident that Wysocki brings something special to everyone’s favorite roustabout. He effortlessly shakes the rafters in electric production numbers, while simultaneously holding court and having the audience intently listening in numbers such as “I Don’t Want To.”



Donning the role of “Natalie,” the town mechanic, is the illustrious Samantha Eagle. Possessing a knack for bringing an unparalleled heart and sincerity to her performances, Eagle soars in this role. “Fools Fall In Love” was a beautiful showcase of the gravitas that she brings to the role. If you have the chance to catch Eagle in this role, prepare to fall in love in a hurry!

Samantha Eagle as "Natalie"

Rounding out the leading trio in the role of “Dennis,” is the electric Domenick Napoli. From the top of the show, he has the audience rooting for “Dennis.” A major highlight for Napoli was his performance of “It Hurts Me.” His charm and comic timing were more than well-displayed in this role.



Domenick Napoli as "Dennis"

Appearing as “Sylvia” is crowd-favorite Taneisha Corbin. Her incomparable storytelling and unrivaled vocals are on full display in the role of the bar-owner. As the show progresses, Corbin shows us many layers of who “Sylvia” is, and what she is all about. In the role of "Jim," devoted dad to "Natalie," was Jared Glazer. "Jim" is a complex character, possessing multiple layers. Glazer is just the actor for the job, boasting the impressive skill to tackle a character such as this. Glazer is a true gift in the role.



Taneisha Corbin as "Sylvia," and Mike Ferrara as "Jim"

Laila Canelo appears as “Lorraine,” daughter of “Sylvia,” and love-interest of “Dean.” Vocally, Canelo is a chameleon and soars through this score and its style with unmatched ease. Her connection to the other people in this story is enviable, as it is evident that Canelo truly takes the time to learn who her character is, and who the people around her are.

The role of “Miss Sandra” is played spectacularly by Meghan Jacobsen. The work and time put into this performance was evident, as Jacobsen knocked the roof off of the theatre with every musical moment. “Let Yourself Go” was show-stopping, and she had the audience dancing in their seats.

In the role of “Dean Hyde” was Patrick McCowen. His portrayal is spectacular, as he hits the nail on the head with comic timing and “Dean’s” dedication to being with “Lorraine” despite public opinion. Playing the quick-witted “Mayor Matilda Hyde” is Jennifer Demopoulos. Do yourself a favor, see her in this role. It’s clear in her portrayal that Demopoulos has an unrivaled understanding of natural comedy, akin to the style of Lucille Ball herself. Joe Thomas appears as the silent-but-entertaining “Sheriff Earl.” Upon every entrance, Thomas had the audience in stitches with every surprise that Thomas had up their sleeve for the audience.

I would be remiss to not mention the hardworking ensemble of this production. Turning loose in many ways in many numbers, the energy and vibrancy was always at an all-time high. A special mention in particular must be made of Leigh Corrado and Aliza Contti, who stood out in their bit parts and ensemble numbers. Corrado and Contti clearly commit to the time period and the given setting of the play, and it is amazing to watch.

ALL SHOOK UP is not possible without a creative team, and the one at CAP Merrick is astounding for this production.

Set and Lighting Design is provided by Domenick Napoli. His attention to detail is unmatched, as he provides a great use of the space to build the world of the play, while taking it to the next level.

Choreography was provided by Ruben Fernandez and Natalie Baquet. Clearly, the two are an amazing team, as their choreography was splashing. “Come On Everybody” and “Burning Love” are a highlight of the night, where the dancing ability of every member of the cast is showcased exceptionally with these numbers.

Musical Direction was provided by Shiloh Bennett. ALL SHOOK UP boasts a very intricate score, and Bennett knows exactly how to seamlessly make the music of this production show-stopping, and keep it living rent-free in our heads long after we have left the theatre.

Direction was provided by Anthony Orellana and co-Direction by Keith Jones. It’s very clear that time was taken with each actor to intricately craft each role as a human being, and making them relatable. Orellana’s attention to detail and evident care in coaching the relationships of these characters has an excellent result. Dedication such as that is doubtlessly imperative to the future of theatre that we all know and love.

ALL SHOOK UP runs at CAP Merrick through November 26th!!