Post Theatre Company to Present 5 JEWS IN A NEAR DEATH EXPERIENCE in December

Does time heal all wounds? If the past hurts, should one strive to forget it? The Stein family grapples with these questions in the resonant new play, 5 Jews in a Near Death Experience (That shockingly has nothing to do with antisemitism!) by Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, presented by the Post Theatre Company on December 2nd-4th.

This comedic drama tells the touching story about a family caught between the present and the past. As an upcoming Bat Mitzvah date approaches, these five individuals must come to terms with how they each cope differently as they face the reality of their shared trauma. At its heart, their journey reminds us all of the beauty and importance of family.

"5 Jews in a Near Death Experience (That shockingly has nothing to do with antisemitism!) is at its core the story of an ordinary family who undergo an extraordinary experience, against the backdrop of their lives as contemporary American Jews.", says Dr. Valerie Clayman Pye, the Chair of Long Island University - Post's Department of Theatre, Dance & Arts Management, who also is the production's advisor. "This story is about a family. It's meant to represent a very real and raw human experience, one that hopefully anyone can relate to," playwright Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb states. "-- And these characters just so happen to be Jewish."

A play inspired by true events, 5 Jews in a Near Death Experience (That shockingly has nothing to do with antisemitism!) serves as a part of Goldfarb's thesis in her senior year of college. The production will premiere on Friday, December 2nd at 7:30PM with a celebratory toast to follow the opening night showing. Performances continue on December 3rd and 4th at both 2:00PM and 7:30PM. Post Theatre Company is located at Long Island Univeristy - Post's campus, and the play will be presented at the PTC Lab Theatre in their Little Theatre.

5 Jews in a Near Death Experience (That shockingly has nothing to do with antisemitism!) features Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb, Morgan Traud, Jordan Dupre, Aidan Bradley, and Nika Weiss as the Stein family. The production is directed by Tea Einarson; Sydney Lefkof and Morgan Vybihal serve as stage manager and assistant stage manager, respectively; the production includes lighting design by Grayson Sepulveda, scenic design by Brecken Hummer, and costume design by Kate Shoulders.

Tickets are $15 for general admission, $12 for senior citizens, and $10 for students. They are available for purchase at www.tix55.com/ptc700.

Post Theatre Company

720 Northern Boulevard Brookville, NY 11548

(516) 299-2900

About the Playwright:

Rebecca Lynn Goldfarb is a senior musical theatre major at Long Island University - Post and has been a professional working actor since she was 8 years old. She has performed on all stages and platforms including Broadway, TV, Film, Commercials, and Voiceovers, and is a SAG-AFTRA member and EMC. Most recently, Rebecca performed at the Engeman Theater in Northport and toured across Long Island, New York, and Maryland with Plaza Theatricals as "Dorothy" in the Wizard of Oz and the titular role of "Cinderella." Other notable credits include being a part of the Godspell Cast of 2032 on Broadway, and performing at the New York Music Festival, The Apollo Theater, Carnegie Hall, Cyclones Stadium, and many more venues throughout New York and Long Island. Additionally, Rebecca writes screenplays, blogs for Broadwayworld, and is a songwriter with her single, "Crushing," streaming on all platforms. She performs her original music with her band mates live throughout NY and LI. Rebecca was awarded the Marion Sager Youth Memorial Award in 2019 when she created the performance group, Books Before Broadway, to inspire audiences to read through music and entertainment. She was also a finalist for Best Actress at the 2019 Roger Rees Awards. She has experience working as a director, choreographer, and drama/music specialist at elementary schools and camps.