Plaza's Broadway Long Island Announces MAN OF LA MANCHA Cast And Creative

Plaza's Broadway Long Island, Nassau County's Only Professional Equity Theatre in residence at the State-of-the Art Elmont Library Theatre, has announced the cast and creative team for their upcoming production of Man of La Mancha. Performances begin on Saturday, November 20 and run through Sunday, December 12.

The creative team includes: Jeremy Smith (Scenic Designer), Barbara Kirby (Costume Designer), GLEN DAVIS (Lighting Designer), TREY FLAKE (Sound Designer), JAMIBETH MARGOLIES (Casting Director), JULIANA CRICCHIO (Stage Manager) and JAMES TERRELL (Assistant State Manager).

The cast of Man of La Mancha features Bruce Rebold as Don Quixote, CRISTINA MARIA CASTRO as Aldonza, Tony Castellanos as Sancho, PETER MCCLUNG as The Innkeeper, Sam Brackley as Dr. Carrasco, MARIA TRAMONROZZI as Antonia RODRIGO Ignacio CRUZ as Padre, Luis Herrera as Pedro, John Jeffords as Anselmo, PAULETTE OLIVAMATT PETROMILLI as The Housekeeper, and includes MALCOLM DURNING, Jorge Echeverria, Leeanna Rubin, JULIA SALLATTI, Jessica White and JASON YANTO.

"To Dream the Impossible Dream!" Don Quixote comes alive in a breathtaking new production of Broadway's timeless musical, Man of La Mancha. Follow the adventures on Don Quixote as he tilts the windmills of La Mancha and sets forth to right all wrongs!

Beginning Saturday, November 20, Man of La Mancha will play the following performance schedule: Thursdays at 2:00 PM, Fridays at 7:30 PM, Saturdays at 2:30 & 7:30 PM, and Sundays at 2:30 PM. There is no performance on Thanksgiving and there is an additional matinee Wednesday, December 1.

Ticket prices begin at $49 and may be purchased by calling the box office at (516) 599-6870 or going online to www.PlazaBroadwayLongIsland.com.