Photos: Matt McGrath in MISTER HALSTON at Bay Street Theater

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Starting June 2, one of fashion’s greatest icons comes to life on stage when Bay Street Theater launches their summer season with Mister Halston, starring stage and screen actor Matt McGrath. Get a first look at production photos here!

This world premiere production runs through June 21, 2026, at Bay Street Theater. Opening night is June 6.



Mister Halston is a new play by Raffaele Pacitti and directed by Michael Wilson, exploring the life and times of famed American fashion designer Halston. Set against the glamorous and volatile 1970’s and 80’s New York, Mister Halston offers an unguarded look at the man behind the myth, tracing the meteoric rise, stunning fame, and ultimate fall of this iconic fashion and cultural figure. Mister Halston is a bold, intimate and surprisingly human exploration of artistry, ambition, identity, and the cost of fame.

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