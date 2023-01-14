Photos: First Look at THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB at Theatre Three

Theatre Three, located at 412 Main Street in Port Jefferson, will present, 'The Sweet Delilah Swim Club' January 14th through February 4th.

Check out a first look at the production below!

This hilarious and touching show features five very different but deeply connected Southern women whose friendships began on their college swim team. Each summer they meet for a reunion at the same beach cottage in the Outer Banks of North Carolina. Visiting them on four weekends over thirty-three years, we learn of their lives, loves, and losses. A heartfelt comedy about friendships that last forever. If you like STEEL MAGNOLIAS, you'll love THE SWEET DELILAH SWIM CLUB. Running time - 2:15

For more information, please visit theatrethree.com or call the Box Office at 631-928-9100