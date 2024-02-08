Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre

The production will run through March 24, 2023. 

By: Feb. 08, 2024

 The Argyle Theatre is presenting A Chorus Line, directed by Evan Pappas and Francine Espiritu, choreographed by Francine Espiritu, with musical direction by Jonathan Brenner. The production will run through March 24, 2023. 

Get a first look at photos below! 

A Chorus Line is a stunning concept musical capturing the spirit and tension of a Broadway chorus audition. Exploring the inner lives and bittersweet ambitions of professional Broadway performers, the show features one powerhouse number after another. Memorable musical numbers include "What I Did for Love”, "One”, "I Can Do That”, "At the Ballet”, "The Music and the Mirror”, and "I Hope I Get It”. A brilliantly complex fusion of song, dance, and compellingly authentic drama, A Chorus Line was instantly recognized as a classic.
 
The cast is led by Lexie Plath* (National Tours: The Prom) as Cassie, Matt Gibson* (Broadway: Gypsy) as Zach, Zoë Marín-Larson (Regional: Beauty and the Beast) as Diana Morales, Madeline Kendall (National Tour: Anastasia the Musical) as Connie, Emma Vielbig (Regional: A Chorus Line) as Sheila, Taylor Aragon (International: Cabaret) as Bebe, Jenny Dalrymple (Regional: Legally Blonde) as Maggie, Brett Rawlings (Regional: Holiday Inn) as Greg, Matthew Ranaudo* (International: Beauty & the Beast, West Side Story) as Bobby, Elias Husgafvel (Regional: The Polar Express) as Mark, Jay Owens (The Little Mermaid) as Richie, Caroline Eby (Regional: Cats) as Val, Wesley Cappiello* (New York City Center’s A Chorus Line) as Don, Andrew Burton Kelley (National Tour: Waitress) as Al, Mia Davidson (Regional: Dream Girls) as Kristine, Yamil Rivera (Argyle Debut) as Paul, Sophie Hardy (Argyle Theatre’s Grease) as Judy, Peter Hughes (National/International Tours: A Chorus Line) as Larry, Mario Rizzi (Regional: White Christmas) as Mike, Joshua Prince Credle (Regional: Pippin), Jojo Minasi (Argyle’s Beauty and the Beast), Cullen Zeno (National Tour: My Fair Lady), Marvin Gonzalez (Regional: Little Women), Shannan Lydon (Regional: Head over Heels), Emily Lynn Thomas (Regional: Cabaret), Rebecca Murillo (Regional: Footloose), Erica Jane Hughes (International Tour: A Chorus Line), and Lucas Vazquez (Argyle’s West Side Story).

The creative team includes set design by Steven Velasquez, lighting design by John Salutz, costume design by Peter Fogel, sound design by Sarah Goodman, wig, hair, and make-up design by Samantha Naso, props design by Callie Hester, production stage manager Kellian Frank*, with assistant stage manager Eoghan Hartley*, production manager/technical director Michael Kauffman, assistant general manager of production Alison Savino.  The casting director is Michael Cassara, CSA.  

NOW ON SALE, tickets for A Chorus Line are priced from $60 - $80 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (631) 230-3500. 

Photo credit: Richard Termine

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Andrew Burton Kelley and Mia Davidson and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Brett Rawlings and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Caroline Eby and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Elias Husgafvel and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Jay Owens and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Jenny Dalrymple, Emma Vielbig, Taylor Aragon

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Lexie Plath

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Madeline Kendall and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Mario Rizzi and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Matt Gibson and Peter Hughes and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Matthew Ranaudo and the cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
The cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
The cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
The cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
The cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
The cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
The cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
The cast

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Yamil Rivera

Photos: First Look at A CHORUS LINE at the Argyle Theatre
Zoe Marín-Larson




Recommended For You