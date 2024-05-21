Photos: Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Celebrate the Winners of WRITING THE WAVE

On Friday, May 17th Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts hosted the winners of WRITING THE WAVE: See photos from the event.
On Friday, May 17th Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts hosted the winners of WRITING THE WAVE: See photos from the event.
The 2024 Teen Writing Competition, an annual creative writing contest open to all teens across Suffolk County as part of the celebration and kick-off of the tenth annual Title Wave: The 2024 New Works Festival at a garden party and meet & greet with Bay Street Board Members, Patrons, and Tracy Mitchell and Scott Schwartz (respectively Bay Street Executive Director and Artistic Director).
Following the party, the honorees moved to Bay Street Theater where they were announced on stage, and their pieces were performed by the writers themselves, other students, or acting professionals, as the debut performance of the 2024 Title Wave: The New Works Festival.
Competition include:
1st place - Saadiyah Proctor, Why Blackbirds Cry (a play), North Babylon High School
2nd place - Jeremiah Watts and Kimpo, “Trust Nobody” (a rap), North Babylon High School
3rd place - Isabelle Caplin, “Not Only a Pencil, Not Only a Car, ”(creative writing), Pearson High School
Honorable Mention:
Makayla Cortes, “Days and Ages,” (poetry), William Floyd High School
Robert Gmelch, “I Believe in You,” (poetry), Eastport- South Manor High School
Georgia Kenney, “Just Be,” (poetry), East Hampton High School
Photo Credit: Phil Merritt
Alvin Faustin, Jeremiah Watts, Jocelaine Demosthenes, Andrew Salomon, Ethan Charles, Saadiyah Proctor, Giovanna Drago, Ariana Washington, Gabriella Agosto, and Mya Thomas. Lisa Drance
Ethan Charles, Ariana Washington, and Mya Thomas
Jeremiah Watts and Mya Thomas
Alvin Faustin
Amanda and Vic Cain
Georgia Kenny,Jessica Kenny, Saadiyah Proctor, and Gabriella Agosto
Scott Schwartz, Tracy Mitchell and Steven Todrys
Jeremiah Watts, Saadiyah Proctor, and Andrew Salomon
Videos