Photos: Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts Celebrate the Winners of WRITING THE WAVE

On Friday, May 17th Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts hosted the winners of WRITING THE WAVE: See photos from the event.

The 2024 Teen Writing Competition, an annual creative writing contest open to all teens across Suffolk County as part of the celebration and kick-off of the tenth annual Title Wave: The 2024 New Works Festival at a garden party and meet & greet with Bay Street Board Members, Patrons, and Tracy Mitchell and Scott Schwartz (respectively Bay Street Executive Director and Artistic Director).

Following the party, the honorees moved to Bay Street Theater where they were announced on stage, and their pieces were performed by the writers themselves, other students, or acting professionals, as the debut performance of the 2024 Title Wave: The New Works Festival.

The Winners of Writing The Wave: The 2024 New Works Creative Writing

Competition include:

1st place - Saadiyah Proctor, Why Blackbirds Cry (a play), North Babylon High School

2nd place - Jeremiah Watts and Kimpo, “Trust Nobody” (a rap), North Babylon High School

3rd place - Isabelle Caplin, “Not Only a Pencil, Not Only a Car, ”(creative writing), Pearson High School

Honorable Mention:

Makayla Cortes, “Days and Ages,” (poetry), William Floyd High School

Robert Gmelch, “I Believe in You,” (poetry), Eastport- South Manor High School

Georgia Kenney, “Just Be,” (poetry), East Hampton High School

Photo Credit: Phil Merritt



Alvin Faustin, Jeremiah Watts, Jocelaine Demosthenes, Andrew Salomon, Ethan Charles, Saadiyah Proctor, Giovanna Drago, Ariana Washington, Gabriella Agosto, and Mya Thomas. Lisa Drance

Ethan Charles, Ariana Washington, and Mya Thomas

Jeremiah Watts and Mya Thomas

Alvin Faustin

Amanda and Vic Cain

Georgia Kenny,Jessica Kenny, Saadiyah Proctor, and Gabriella Agosto

Scott Schwartz, Tracy Mitchell and Steven Todrys

Jeremiah Watts, Saadiyah Proctor, and Andrew Salomon

