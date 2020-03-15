Photo Flash: First Look at CABARET at the Argyle Theatre

Leave your troubles outside! Long Island's newest year-round professional theatrical venue, The Argyle Theatre presents the hit Broadway musical Cabaret with music by John Kander, lyrics by Fred Ebb, and book by Joe Masteroff, based on the play by John Van Druten and stories by Christopher Isherwood.

Directed by Evan Pappas, with choreography by Sara Brians and music direction by Jonathan Brenner, the principal cast features Jillian Louis as Sally Bowles, Eddie Maldonado as The Emcee, and Andy Tighe as Cliff Bradshaw, with Fred Frabotta as Herr Schultz, Brian Owen as Ernst Ludwig, Tia Speros as Fräulein Schneider, and Lilly Tobin as Fräulein Kost. They are joined at the Kit Kat Club by Adrian Grace Bumpas, Piera Calabro, Elizabeth Flanagan, Samantha Gates, Joey Ledonio, John Letka, Alexis Semevolos, Conor Stepnowski, Gina Ward, and Mickey White.

Performances began March 14, 2020 for a limited engagement through Sunday afternoon, April 19, 2020 at The Argyle Theatre (34 West Main Street, Babylon, Long Island).

Opening Night is Saturday evening, March 14, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. Cabaret is presented through special arrangement with Music Theatre International (MTI).

In a Berlin nightclub, as the 1920's draws to a close, a garish Master of Ceremonies welcomes the audience and assures them they will forget all their troubles at the Cabaret. With the Emcee's bawdy songs as wry commentary, Cabaret explores the dark, heady, and tumultuous life of Berlin's natives and expatriates as Germany slowly yields to the emerging Third Reich. Cliff Bradshaw, a young American writer newly arrived in Berlin, is immediately taken by English singer Sally Bowles. Meanwhile, Fräulein Schneider, proprietor of Cliff and Sally's boarding house, tentatively begins a romance with Herr Schultz, a mild-mannered fruit seller who happens to be Jewish. First presented in 1966, the ground-breaking musical Cabaret won an impressive 8 Tony Awards, including Best Musical, which then culminated into a smashing Oscar Winning film in 1972 winning 8 Oscars. This classic Kander and Ebb score is entertaining, thought- provoking and Broadway musical theatre at its best.

The creative team includes Set Design by Audrey Vuong, Costume by Tristan Raines, Lighting Design by John Salutz, Sound Design by Carlos Dias, Jr., and Wig Design by Peter Fogel. Eugenio Contenti is associate director/choreographer. The Technical Director is Michael Kauffman. The Production Stage Manager is Mackenzie Trowbridge with Assistant Stage Manager Julianna Cricchio. The Casting Director is Michael Cassara, CSA.

Cabaret plays the following performance schedule: Thursday through Saturday evenings at 7:30 p.m., Saturday afternoons at 2:30 p.m. and Sunday afternoons at 2:00 p.m. with a Special Added Performance on Wednesday evening, April 15, 2020 at 7:30 p.m. PLEASE NOTE: There are no Monday, Tuesday or Wednesday performances.

NOW ON SALE, tickets for Cabaret are priced from $49 - $79 and may be purchased online at www.argyletheatre.com or by calling (844) 631-5483.





