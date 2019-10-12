Photo Flash: First Look At CM Performing Arts Center's GHOST THE MUSICAL

CM Performing Arts Center presents Ghost, The Musical in The Noel S. Ruiz Theatre.

Ghost the Musical is a timeless fantasy about the power of love. Longtime couple, Sam and Molly, are happily in love and living together in Brooklyn. Walking back to their apartment one night, they are mugged at gunpoint, leaving Sam murdered on a dark street. Sam is trapped between this world and the next as a ghost and unable to leave Molly, who he quickly learns is in grave danger. With the help of a storefront psychic named Oda Mae Brown, Sam tries to communicate with Molly in the hope of protecting her. Featuring such popular songs as "With You" and the Righteous Brothers' classic "Unchained Melody", this powerful love story is sure to become a fan favorite!

For more information or to order tickets please contact the Box Office at (631) 218-2810 or visit our website at www.cmpac.com

Ghost the Musical is presented in special arrangement with Theatrical Rights Worldwide (TRW). http://www.TheatricalRights.com