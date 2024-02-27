Peter Fogel's 'TIL DEATH DO US PART... YOU FIRST To Play At The CM Performing Arts Center

If you enjoyed A Bronx Tale the Musical at the CM Performing Arts Center last summer, then you'll love Peter Fogel's "'Til Death Do Us Part...You First"!

Directed by Academy Award nominee Chazz Palminteri (Bullets Over Broadway, A Bronx Tale), and starring Peter Fogel (My Mother's Italian, My Father's Jewish & I'm In Therapy!)

Til Death Do Us Part...You First! is a tour-de-force performance that reminds audiences of the ups and downs of love and marriage.

Combining fast-paced comedy with a grounded sense of pathos, the 90-minute monologue written and performed by Peter Fogel chronicles the comedian's personal journey to find acceptance.

This hilarious multi-media solo show is about a comedian and eternal bachelor who is dumped by his girlfriend on Valentine's Day. Sensing his own mortality, he is visited by his Conscience (Chazz Palminteri in a voice-over). Fogel has the audience roaring with laughter as he relates one bold and wacky anecdote after another!

Friday, April 19 at 8PM

Saturday, April 20 at 2PM & 8PM

For Tickets, go to: https://www.cmpac.com/shows/til-death/