Peter Arnett Talks DATELINE-SAIGON, Saddam Hussein & Osama Bin Laden On Tom Needham's SOUNDS OF FILM

DATELINE-SAIGON director, Tom Herman, and award-winning journalist, Peter Arnett, join Tom Needham on WUSB's THE SOUNDS OF FILM. Maja Zdanowski, the writer and director of IN GOD I TRUST, will also be on the show.

Dateline-Saigon tells the inspiring story of a small group of Pulitzer Prize-winning journalists David Halberstam, Neil Sheehan, Malcolm Browne, Peter Arnett, and the great photojournalist, Horst Faas, who fought to report a truth that was vastly different from the rosy version put forth by the White House during the early years of the Vietnam War...even as their own government sought to discredit them. The film is narrated by Sam Waterston.

Arnett was awarded the 1966 Pulitzer Prize for International Reporting for his work in Vietnam. Subsequently, Arnett worked as a correspondent for CNN for 18 years. He was the first western journalist to interview Osama bin Laden. Arnett is the author of a memoir, Live from the Battlefield: From Vietnam to Baghdad, 35 Years in the World's War Zones.

DATELINE-SAIGON is Thomas D. Herman's directorial debut. Prior to directing Dateline-Saigon Herman was a Co-Producer of the Emmy-award winning feature film, Live From Baghdad, starring Michael Keaton and Helena Bonham-Carter. Before that, Herman was a freelance producer for CNN as well as a correspondent for National Public Radio.

IN GOD I TRUST is a suspenseful movie about the unpredictable realities of race and religion in America. The film, inspired by true events, follows three separate story lines that converge in a Northern Idaho town diner. In God I Trust features inspired performances from Grammy nominated singer Bilial Oliver, Steven Roberts and Melissa Roxburgh.

The Sounds of Film is the nation's longest running film and music themed radio show. For the past 30 years, the program has delivered a popular mix of interviews and music to listeners all over Long Island, parts of Connecticut and streaming live worldwide on the internet at wusb.fm. Past people interviewed for the show include Thora Birch, Whit Stillman, DA Pennebaker, Cheech & Chong, Hal Hartley, Julie Andrews and Billy Joel.

