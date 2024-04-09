Patti LuPone & More Set for Bay Street Theater Music Mondays Season

Get Access To Every Broadway Story



Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts will present the return of MUSIC MONDAYS - the hit summer concert series that invites artists to perform and share stories of their time on and off the stage in an intimate setting. Concerts are held on Mondays in July and August, kicking off with the legendary Patti LuPone on July 8th, followed by The Harlem Gospel Choir in collaboration with Hamptons Jazz Fest 2024 and co-presented by Blue Note Entertainment on August 5th, Erich Bergen on August 12th, and finishing with Ari Axelrod on August 19th.

These small venue evenings of song and story are one-of-a-kind performances not to be missed. Tickets to Patti LuPone as well as packages to the other 3 performances are currently available by calling or visiting the Box Office at 631 725 9500, Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., or 24/7 by visiting BayStreet.org.

The MUSIC MONDAYS schedule is:

Monday, July 8th, at 8 p.m.

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes

Conceived and directed by Scott Wittman

Music direction and arrangements by Joseph Thalken

Written by Jeffrey Richman

Music has the power to crystallize a moment in time and evoke eras. In her new concert,

Patti LuPone: A Life in Notes, the three-time Tony Award winner performs an array of songs that do just that—songs that are touchstones and reflections on her life growing up in America—from a young girl during the burgeoning rock and roll scene of the fifties to coming of age in the politically and socially turbulent sixties, to eventually achieving success with both career and family.



Monday, August 5th, 8 p.m.

The Harlem Gospel Choir - A Gospel Concert with a Special Tribute to Aretha Franklin

Performing contemporary gospel with a touch of jazz and blues, the Famous Harlem Gospel Choir is synonymous with powerful vocals, glorious sound, and infectious energy. For over two decades, they have been America’s premier gospel choir and have toured the globe, thrilling audiences with the inspirational power of black gospel music. Harlem Gospel Choir have performed alongside superstars such as Bono, Diana Ross, The Gorillaz, Andre Rieu, Damon Albarn, Pharrell Williams and most recently with JamieXX, Raury, KBS Korean Traditional Music Orchestra and Lang Lang, Lou Gramm of Foreigner, Dee Snider of Twisted Sister, Sia, Yolanda Adams, The 1975, Ibeyi, Nile Rodgers, Kathy Sledge and at the 2018 Grammy Award Show with Sam Smith. They have performed for three Presidents (President Obama, President Carter, and President Nelson Mandela), two Popes (Pope John Paul II and Pope Benedict XVI), Ban Ki-Moon, and the UN General Assembly. They have recorded with Keith Richards, The Chieftains, and Trace Adkins, among others.

The Harlem Gospel Choir - A Gospel Concert with a Special Tribute to Aretha Franklin is brought to Bay Street Theater in collaboration with Hamptons Jazz Fest 2024 and co-presented by Blue Note Entertainment.

The Harlem Gospel Choir

Monday, August 12th, 8 p.m.

Erich Bergen - Star of Madam Secretary and Jersey Boys - Live in Concert!

Direct from his sold-out residency at the historic Café Carlyle, critically acclaimed actor, singer, and entertainer Erich Bergen offers a high-energy show filled with stories and songs from his nearly 30-year career on stage and screen. Erich is best known for starring on the hit television show Madam Secretary, as well as his critically acclaimed performance as Bob Gaudio in Jersey Boys, a role he performed on stage around the country and reprised in Clint Eastwood’s film adaptation. Broadway audiences also know Erich from starring in the hit musicals Waitress and Chicago, and he will return to Broadway next year in Boop! The Betty Boop Musical. Last summer, Erich starred in Bay Street's widely acclaimed DIAL M FOR MURDER.



Monday, August 19th, at 8 p.m.

Ari Axelrod - A Place For Us: A Celebration of Jewish Broadway

The Jewish Week awarded Ari the prestigious "36 To Watch Award," recognizing him as one of the 36 most influential Jews in The United States. He received the 2022 Bistro Award for Best Theatrical Artistry in Song. This multi-award-winning show has been performed to sold-out audiences around the world. Ari's theatrical credits include Paper Mill Playhouse, Westport Country Playhouse, NAMT, Shabbat on Broadway, Museum of Jewish Heritage, The York Theatre Company, and The Repertory Theatre of St. Louis. Ari’s critically acclaimed debut album “Ari Axelrod: LIVE at Birdland” is available on all streaming platforms.