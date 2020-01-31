Patchogue Theatre Will Present Comedian Bobby Collins

The not-for-profit Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts presents Grammy-nominated comedian Bobby Collins on Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 8:00 p.m. Ticket prices range between $25.00-$55.00, plus applicable fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

A native New Yorker, comedian Bobby Collins is a comedy legend who engages audiences across the country with his comedic characterizations. He exposes the humor of day-to-day situations and serves up resplendent rants on world events.

Through precise physical timing and impeccable audience insight, he has honed his talents while performing from hole-in-the-wall clubs to sold out theaters, including a birthday performance for Chelsea Clinton at the White House and appearances in US embassies and USO shows abroad.

His true dedication to his craft is what keeps his vibrant shows consistently sold out. A storyteller at heart, Bobby is able to truthfully translate the human condition and skillfully dissect everyday life with charisma and effortless flair.

As a professional stand-up comedian, he's worked alongside Chris Rock, Ray Romano and Drew Carey, as well as many others, and has appeared on The Late Show with David Letterman and The Tonight Show with both Jimmy Fallon and Jay Leno. His CD Out of Bounds earned him a Grammy nomination.





