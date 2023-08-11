Patchogue Theatre Appoints New Board Members

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announced the appointment of new Board members Linda Ingrisano and Dan Kellachan.

Linda Ingrisano has over 25 years of experience in the music industry. She has worked with numerous artists in all genres of music in the areas of music videos, long form programming, marketing and promotion. She spent her career at four major record companies: Arista, EMI, Elektra and Capitol Records, where she created the Visual Marketing Department.

Linda is passionate about photography and shoots regularly. Her photographs have been selected and exhibited in New York City and Long Island since 2018.

In 2009, she began working as an adjunct professor and career coach. She enjoys teaching, advising and mentoring college students majoring in music, music business, mass communications, film and video. Linda has made numerous guest speaker appearances at various schools and colleges. She has created a guest speaker series geared towards college students and young adults. Under her direction, the guest speaker series, “Lunch & Lecture” received an award for creative education from LICSPA (Long Island Council of Student Personnel Administrators).

From 2017-2021 she was a consultant for the T.J. Martell Foundation - Music's Promise for Curing Cancer, the music industry's charity of choice.

Currently, Linda consults for a variety of companies and nonprofits. Linda earned a BFA degree in Interior Design from FIT. She is a true lover of the visual and the performing arts. In addition to her interests in the arts, she is passionate and committed to a programming concept she created, "The Power of Music - the inspirational impact music makes on everyday life,” and is working toward sharing it on terrestrial radio, streaming services and digital platforms. Download Headshot: Courtesy of Linda Ingrisano

Dan Kellachan is an entertainment industry veteran that comes to The Patchogue Theatre for The Performing Arts with a lifetime of experience. Best known to his colleagues for his work as Publicist and Marketing Director for the Westbury Music Fair from 1982 to 2016, Kellachan’s theatre experience also includes work at Radio City Music Hall where he started as a post graduate intern in 1979. He later apprenticed and became a Broadway Press Agent. More recently, he has worked with Michael “Eppy” Epstein to continue the legacy that is My Father’s Place. Download Headshot: Courtesy of Dan Kellachan

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. One hundred years since its construction, Patchogue Theatre has been through multiple renovations, including a $1.15 million renovation of its interior in 2016 with the installation of over 1,000 new seats, and the addition of a state-of-the-art LED marquee to its exterior in 2018.

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts operates as a 501(c)(3) nonprofit arts organization, with a Board of Directors at its helm. Its mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities.