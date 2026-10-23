Patchogue Theatre Appoints Brian McAuliff to Board
McAuliff, a Bohemia-based technology entrepreneur and producer, will focus on expanding audience engagement and ensuring the historic venue's long-term sustainability.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts has named Brian McAuliff as a new board member. Brian McAuliff is the founder and principal of Bri-Tech, Inc., a Bohemia-based technology integration company that has served Long Island for about 35 years. Bri-Tech designs, installs and services audio-visual, stage lighting, smart home, security and low-voltage systems for homes, businesses and school districts across the region. Community service has been the company's core value from the start.
Brian's work has long overlapped with the performing arts. Through his Inspirence Studios, he produces corporate video and live broadcasts. He is also the creator and executive producer of Long Island Stage, a platform that champions original Long Island musicians, and he hosts the podcast Cognitive Resonance.
Active in his community, Brian is involved with the Rotary Club and Scouting. He joins the Patchogue Theatre board with a passion for live performance and a practical understanding of what it takes to run a great venue. He is especially focused on building new ways to bring new audiences into the theatre and to grow support for its future.
Michele Rizzo Berg, Executive Director and the Board of Directors at Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts, are thrilled to warmly welcome Brian McAuliff as our newest board member.
Brian brings a wealth of experience, strategic insight, and an inspiring vision that aligns perfectly with our commitment to enriching the cultural landscape of our community. As Patchogue Theatre continues to evolve, his expertise will be invaluable in helping guide us into an exciting new chapter expanding our artistic reach, deepening community engagement, and ensuring the long-term sustainability of our historic venue.
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