Spyro Gyra to Perform at Patchogue Theatre in March

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Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Spyro Gyra appearing on Thursday, March 4, 2027 at 8PM. Tickets are $41-$71 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 23 at 10AM.

In 2024, Jay Beckenstein and band observe the 50th anniversary of what started as a diversion, something that was just for fun (and twenty-five cents at the door). It's a time that Beckenstein remembers fondly. He describes the beginning as “that period of time when I was in my 20s, when it was all raw and there were no expectations. It was all about having a good time and playing hard. It was a golden time.”

It's a story that is familiar to fans of Spyro Gyra the world around. It began inauspiciously in 1974 when Jay Beckenstein and a few musician friends in Buffalo NY organized a get together on their shared night off from working in bands that actually made money. It was a simple, humble idea with a name that was likewise simple and humble, “Tuesday Night – Jazz Jam”. Every week a core group, Beckenstein and co-founder Jeremy Wall along with Jim Kurzdorfer and Tom Walsh, the rhythm section from the Buffalo Jazz Ensemble who Beckenstein and Wall had been playing with, would gather to jam. They were joined by various players from around town, including long time Spyro Gyra keyboardist Tom Schuman, who just wanted to have some fun playing jazz and its relatively new cousin, jazz fusion.

The idea grew and so did its audience until one week when the club owner insisted that Beckenstein comes up with a name for the group to display on his new sidewalk sign. Beckenstein flippantly suggested “spirogyra” which is an algae he remembered from his biology classes. The next week, there it was adorning the sign out front mistakenly spelled Spyro Gyra. And so it began and continued to grow. Spyro Gyra's sound has remained instantly identifiable despite several personnel changes over the years.

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Nominations Are Open for the 2026 BroadwayWorld Regional Awards! Nominate your favorite local productions and performers before the deadline on October 31, 2026. Nominations close in 11 Days 13 Hrs 06 Min 50 Sec Albuquerque Anchorage Appleton, WI Arkansas Atlanta Austin Australia - Adelaide Australia - Brisbane Australia - Melbourne Australia - Perth Australia - Sydney Austria Baltimore Berkshires Birmingham Boise Boston Buffalo Cabaret Calgary Central New York Central Pennsylvania Central Virginia Charlotte Chicago Cincinnati Cleveland Columbus Connecticut Dallas Dayton Delaware Denver Des Moines Fargo Fort Wayne Ft. Myers/Naples Germany Hawaii Houston Indianapolis Ireland Italy Jacksonville Kansas City Kentucky Las Vegas Long Island Los Angeles Madison Maine Memphis Miami Metro Michigan Milwaukee, WI Minneapolis / St. Paul Montana Montreal Nashville Netherlands New Hampshire New Jersey New Orleans Norway Off-Broadway Oklahoma Omaha Orlando Ottawa Palm Springs Philadelphia Philippines Phoenix Pittsburgh Portland Raleigh Rhode Island Rockland / Westchester Sacramento Salt Lake City San Antonio San Diego San Francisco / Bay Area Santa Barbara Sarasota Seattle South Africa South Bend South Carolina South Dakota St. Louis Sweden Tallahassee Tampa Toronto UK / West End Vancouver Vermont Washington, DC West Virginia Wichita Go

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