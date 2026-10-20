Spyro Gyra to Perform at Patchogue Theatre in March
The performance will take place on Thursday, March 4, 2027.
Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts will present Spyro Gyra appearing on Thursday, March 4, 2027 at 8PM. Tickets are $41-$71 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online. Tickets will go on sale to the public on Friday, October 23 at 10AM.
In 2024, Jay Beckenstein and band observe the 50th anniversary of what started as a diversion, something that was just for fun (and twenty-five cents at the door). It's a time that Beckenstein remembers fondly. He describes the beginning as “that period of time when I was in my 20s, when it was all raw and there were no expectations. It was all about having a good time and playing hard. It was a golden time.”
It's a story that is familiar to fans of Spyro Gyra the world around. It began inauspiciously in 1974 when Jay Beckenstein and a few musician friends in Buffalo NY organized a get together on their shared night off from working in bands that actually made money. It was a simple, humble idea with a name that was likewise simple and humble, “Tuesday Night – Jazz Jam”. Every week a core group, Beckenstein and co-founder Jeremy Wall along with Jim Kurzdorfer and Tom Walsh, the rhythm section from the Buffalo Jazz Ensemble who Beckenstein and Wall had been playing with, would gather to jam. They were joined by various players from around town, including long time Spyro Gyra keyboardist Tom Schuman, who just wanted to have some fun playing jazz and its relatively new cousin, jazz fusion.
The idea grew and so did its audience until one week when the club owner insisted that Beckenstein comes up with a name for the group to display on his new sidewalk sign. Beckenstein flippantly suggested “spirogyra” which is an algae he remembered from his biology classes. The next week, there it was adorning the sign out front mistakenly spelled Spyro Gyra. And so it began and continued to grow. Spyro Gyra's sound has remained instantly identifiable despite several personnel changes over the years.
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