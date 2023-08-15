Patchogue Theatre Announces Howie Day As Support For Better Than Ezra, November 4

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts announces singer, songwriter, and multi-instrumentalist Howie Day as support for Better Than Ezra on Saturday, November 4 at 8pm.

Tickets are $39-$69 including fees and can be purchased in person at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, by phone at 631-207-1313, or online at: https://ci.ovationtix.com/34780/production/1171980?performanceId=11329655.

Howie Day's emotionally resonant lyrics and inventive melodies have earned him both critical praise and a legion of devoted fans. He is known for his energetic, heartfelt shows, where he connects with audiences through the strength of his songwriting and his quirky sense of humor. Day's warm tenor voice “soars into fluttering, high registers, but also grates with real, pleading grit,” as one critic put it.

After sales of over a million records and two Top 10 hits, Day is back on the road in support of his new studio album, Lanterns. A native of Bangor, Maine, Day began playing piano at age five and guitar at age 12. By 15, he was writing his own songs and performing across New England. Shortly after graduating high school, Day became a fixture at college coffeehouses across the U.S. He wrote, financed and released his first effort, Australia, which was named Best Debut Album at the 2001 Boston Music Awards. The Boston Globe called Day “gorgeously seasoned, far beyond his years” with “a brave, beautiful singing voice.” During his relentless touring schedule, Day began experimenting with effects pedals and loopsampling techniques as he performed, layering live percussion with vocal harmonies and guitar parts to become a veritable one-man band. He went on to sell over 30,000 copies of Australia as he navigated the independent music scene and continued to hone his craft.

After signing with Epic Records, Day released his major-label debut, Stop All The World Now, and hit the road to support it. The constant promotion paid off: Stop was certified gold in the U.S. and spawned two Top 10 radio hits: “She Says” and the platinum single “Collide.” After three subsequent years of intense worldwide touring, Day moved to Los Angeles and returned to the studio. His next release, Sound the Alarm, built on the emotionally complex spirit of its predecessor and delved into Day's journey from indie wunderkind to platinum-selling artist. Its lead single, “Be There,” became a staple at modern AC radio. After parting ways with Epic and relocating to New York City in 2010, Day released the Ceasefire EP on his own label, Daze. Over the next two years, as a reenergized Day toured North America, Australia and Asia, new songs began to emerge and evolve. His fourth full-length album, Lanterns, was recorded in Boston with producer and longtime friend Mike Denneen. Awash with a warm musicality and unique instrumentation, the album also features guest vocals from Aimee Mann. Lanterns was released in April 2015.

Howie now lives in Seattle, actively studying design and architecture and broadening his creative skills. During the pandemic he's been connecting with fans on various digital platforms like Patreon and has become increasingly active in the visual arts.