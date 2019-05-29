Patchogue Theatre Announces 2019 Kids Summer Film Series in English and Spanish

Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts recently announced its Kids Summer Film Series line-up for 2019 which, for the first time ever, includes showings in both English and Spanish. The series begins on Wednesday, July 10 and continues every Wednesday through August 14. Each family-favorite film will be shown in English at 2pm and in Spanish at 11am. Ticket are $7 for everyone and do not include ticketing fees. Purchase online, by phone or at the box office. For more information, visit PatchogueTheatre.org, call the Patchogue Theatre Box Office at 631-207-1313, or stop by 71 East Main Street, Patchogue, NY.

To celebrate the launch of the Kids Summer Film Series, both screenings of Finding Nemowill be presented for FREE along with a complimentary pre-screening party in the lobby, beginning 1 hour before each showtime. The party will include popcorn, snacks, refreshments, and photo ops with a costumed character.

The historic crown jewel of downtown Patchogue, Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts (PTPA), first opened in 1923 as the largest theatre in Suffolk County. Our mission is to enrich, educate, and entertain a diverse audience by cultivating and showcasing a broad variety of performing artists. Patchogue Theatre serves as an innovative cultural resource for its community and the Long Island region by collaborating with neighboring organizations and fostering educational opportunities. Patchogue Theatre for the Performing Arts is located at 71 East Main Street in Patchogue, N.Y., and can be reached at 631-207-1313 or by visiting PatchogueTheatre.org.





