Our Virtual Holiday Silent Auction Begins November 22

Beginning Sunday, November 22, through Tuesday, December 1.

Bay Street Theater & Sag Harbor Center for the Arts has announced its Virtual Holiday Silent Auction will open to the public beginning Sunday, November 22, through Tuesday, December 1, or GivingTuesday, a day dedicated to a global generosity movement.

A VIP presale with buy-it-now items will open to Bay Street Theater Patrons and Subscribers starting Thursday, November 19, through Saturday, November 21. Items will be available for bidding 24 hours a day each day by visiting the auction link at baystreet.org. Registration is required.

"This year's silent auction features so many exciting items and experiences for people to bid on!" Says Bay Street Executive Director, Tracy Mitchell . "Items such as a Vespa scooter, tickets to see Billy Joel in concert, a signed guitar from Jimmy Buffett , yachting excursions, travel packages, local tours, and so much more!" In addition to the many premiere items available, auction participants are able to try their hand at a whole host of exclusive local items, such as gift baskets, gift certificates, and original artwork.

The Virtual Holiday Silent Auction is being organized in place of the in-person auction that Bay Street Theater typically holds during its annual summer gala. With this year's 29th annual Starry Night Gala Telethon taking place exclusively online, the evening did not include the usual auction component. Going into the holiday season, the goal is to provide Bay Street audiences with fun and exciting ways to continue their support, while having an opportunity to purchase some truly unique items and experiences for themselves, their families, and their friends.

One-of-a-kind collectible items and experience packages have been provided by a gracious list of celebrities, including Billy Joel Alan Zweibel , Omar-Lopez Cepero and Arianna Rosario . Additional donors to the Virtual Holiday Silent Auction include Barton & Gray Mariners Club, Air Hamptons, American Hotel, Hampton Motorsports, AgeFocus Med Spa, In Home Sag Harbor, Unlimited Earth Care, and Viking Cruises.

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of people and organizations to transform their communities and the world. Created in 2012, the idea is simple: establish a day that encourages people to do good. Over the past seven years, it has grown into a global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity. Whether it's making someone smile, helping a neighbor or stranger out, showing up for an issue or people we care about, or giving some of what we have to those who need our help, every act of generosity counts and everyone has something to give.

Bay Street Theater is a year-round, not-for-profit professional theater and community cultural center, which endeavors to innovate, educate, and entertain a diverse community through the practice of the performing arts. It serves as a social and cultural gathering place, an educational resource, and a home for a community of artists.

